Trump, Putin, and the G20

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., FP’s executive editor for news Sharon Weinberger is joined by Charles Kupchan, Daniel Drezner, and Jenna McLaughlin to recap the G20. What happened during the meeting between Trump and Putin? Are other world leaders getting used to life with Trump? Is there precedent for Ivanka Trump sitting in for the commander in chief at the leaders’ table?

Charles Kupchan is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a professor of international affairs in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government at Georgetown University. He previously served as special assistant to the president and senior director for European Affairs on the staff of the National Security Council under the Obama administration.

Daniel Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and the author of The Ideas Industry: How Pessimists, Partisans, and Plutocrats Are Transforming the Marketplace of Ideas. Follow him on Twitter: @dandrezner

Jenna McLaughlin is an intelligence reporter for Foreign Policy, focusing on the culture, dynamics, and events happening in the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the other members of the intelligence community. Follow her on Twitter: @JennaMC_Laugh

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter: @weinbergersa.

