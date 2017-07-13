FP_podcast_banner-r1

Rational Security on The E.R.: The “Looks Like I Picked the Wrong Week to Quit Sniffing Glue” Edition

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were all smiles at their first meeting, but the latest Russia revelations are rocking the White House.

  • By Benjamin WittesBenjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare.
Rational Security on The E.R.: The “Looks Like I Picked the Wrong Week to Quit Sniffing Glue” Edition