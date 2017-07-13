Should the bottom 10 percent of commanders be removed annually? Depends on whether you want to win!

Best Defense is on summer hiatus. During this restful spell we offer re-runs from the past 12 months. This item originally ran on December 23, 2016.

That’s what the historical record suggests, as I have written before. Not all militaries do it, of course — but winning ones, like Nelson’s Royal Navy and Eisenhower’s Army, did.

I bring this up again because in reading some ancient Greek history, I noticed this sentence: “During the Peloponnesian War alone, about 11 percent of the known generalships culminated in the prosecution of the general holding the office.” (The Athenians were very tough on losers — they sent some into exile, and executed many others.)

Speaking of firings, the former G-3 for EUCOM got an unusual 4-step demotion (MG to LTC) for his swinging lifestyle.

Photo credit: Wikimedia commons