Mosul, Before and After, in Satellite Images

Raging for nine months, the street-by-street fight to retake Mosul from the Islamic State outlasted the Battle of Verdun — the longest and largest conflict of World War I. As Iraqi forces won back the city this week, death, destruction, and dust are all that’s left in Iraq’s second-largest metropolis. Satellite images provided to Foreign Policy by DigitalGlobe vividly illustrate this shocking transformation.

The Islamic State's main hospital in Mosul and the Mosul Hotel in November 2015, left, and July 2017, right.

The Fifth Bridge north of the Old City in November 2015, left, and July 2017, right.

