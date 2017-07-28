Watch: Here’s What Senior U.S. Officials Say About Russian Election Interference

We made a little video.

No commentary. No opinions. No nothing — except recent senior intelligence and administration officials answering questions about what they believe about the Russian election interference.

The officials all spoke at last week’s Aspen Security Forum. The full videos of their remarks are available here. The other snippets are taken from, well, elsewhere.

As the Romans might say, res ipsa loquitur.

Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images