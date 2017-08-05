U.S. Aims to Expand U.N. Sanctions on North Korea

The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at North Korea that would fully ban coal and iron exports, bar the hiring of North Korean laborers to earn hard currency, and prohibit new commercial cooperation or financial joint ventures with the Hermit Kingdom.

The draft resolution, obtained by Foreign Policy, expresses concern over North Korea’s two most recent ballistic missile tests, themselves violations of existing U.N. resolutions, and would additionally ban travel and freeze the assets of several individuals with ties to North Korea’s financial sector and military. It also would request Interpol to issue special notices for the designated individuals, in addition to calling on member states to redouble implementation efforts.

The draft resolution comes on the heels of heightened rhetoric from President Donald Trump, in the wake of missile tests last month that suggest Pyongyang could attack the U.S. mainland. Trump has repeatedly called on China to do more to rein in North Korea, but so far this year Beijing has actually increased trade with Pyongyang. While China has been seeking another round of negotiations, the United States insists that North Korea end its nuclear-weapons program as a precondition for any talks. Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, declared late last month that the “time for talk is over.”

On Thursday, however, China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jiey told Reuters, “We have been working very hard for some time and we certainly hope that this is going to be a consensus resolution.” China and the United States typically try to reach consensus before bringing other council members in.

But China is not the only security council member with veto power. Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, said, “Even if there is an agreement between the U.S. and China, it doesn’t mean there is an agreement” among the other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

FP’s Colum Lynch contributed to this post.

Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images