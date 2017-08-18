Is There A Way Out Of Afghanistan?

President Donald Trump and his national security team will meet at Camp David Friday to discuss a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan. But sixteen years into America’s longest war, the president is unlikely to find any shiny new options on the table. Among the proposals is Erik Prince’s plan to send private contractors. Prince, a founder of private military company Blackwater USA, is shopping his proposal to embed thousands of contractors with Afghan forces and appoint a “viceroy” to oversee both military and diplomatic efforts.

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., FP’s executive editor for news Sharon Weinberger is joined by former special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan James Dobbins and FP’s Dan De Luce to discuss the path forward in Afghanistan.

Ambassador James Dobbins is a senior fellow and distinguished chair in diplomacy and security at the RAND Corporation. He has held State Department and White House posts including assistant secretary of state for Europe, special assistant to the president for the Western Hemisphere, special adviser to the president, secretary of state for the Balkans, and ambassador to the European Community. In 2013 he returned to the State Department to become the Obama administration’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Dobbins is author of the memoir, Foreign Service: Five Decades on the Frontlines of American Diplomacy and co-author of Rolling Back the Islamic State. Follow him on Twitter: @Jim_Dobbins.

Dan De Luce is FP’s chief national security correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @dandeluce.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter: @weinbergersa.

