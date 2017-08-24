Women in national security: A tipsheet on some good Twitter accounts to follow
Best Defense is on summer hiatus. During this restful spell we offer re-runs from the past 12 months. This item originally ran on May 15.
The other day, Vanity Fair‘s Jim Warren carried a comment of mine about how nowadays there are a lot of smart women in national security commenting on Twitter. Here’s the list I gave him:
@Susan_Hennessey
Susan Hennessey. Former NSA lawyer, now managing editor of the Lawfare blog.
@nadabakos
Nada Bakos. At CIA was the lead targeting officer hunting Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the godfather of the Islamic State, killed in an airstrike in Iraq in 2006.
@TaraMaller
Tara Maller. MIT PhD, former CIA analyst.
@KoriSchake
Kori Shacke. Defense Secretary James Mattis listens to her, Okay?
@brooks_rosa
Rosa Brooks. Law professor, author, former Pentagon official.
@natsecHeather
Heather Hurlburt. Former White House, State Department, congressional staffer.
@FranTownsend
Frances Townsend. Former George W. Bush advisor, now a talking head.
@LorenRaeDeJ
Loren D. Schulman. Former assistant to Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
@burkese
Sharon Burke. Former Pentagon climate change czar — a position now eliminated
Anne-Marie Slaughter. Former Princeton dean, State Department official. Now my boss’s boss at New America, the think tank where I hang my hat.
@anneapplebaum
Anne Applebaum. One of the best people on Russia.
@JohnsonFreese
Joan Johnson-Freese. Expert on military issues in outer space.
@nancyayoussef
Nancy Youssef. Veteran military reporter, tough and funny.
@malwareunicorn
Amanda Rousseau. Private sector cyber warrior.
And a foreigner:
@FedericaMog
Federica Mogherini. Foreign minister of the European Union.
