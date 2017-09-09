Tillerson Needed A Few Days Off—From What?
The Secretary of State fiddles in Texas as the world may, quite literally, burn.
Sharon Weinberger is the executive editor for news at Foreign Policy.
- @weinbergersa
-
Plenty of high-ranking officials have been out front as Kim Jong-Un continues to test ballistic missiles and threaten the destruction of the United States. Rex Tillerson isn’t one of them. Amid a volley of verbal shots between the United States and North Korea’s supreme leader, the Secretary of State quietly slipped out of Washington. And it wasn’t to meet with staff at our embassies abroad. This comes as a rash of high profile staff departures has further depleted the roster of seasoned diplomats, already playing several men down.
On this week’s second episode of The E.R., Foreign Policy’s executive editor for news Sharon Weinberger sits down with Vikram Singh and Robbie Gramer to ask Where’s Rex?
Vikram Singh is the vice president for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress.
Robbie Gramer is a FP staff writer focusing on the State Department.
Sharon Weinberger is FP's executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World.
