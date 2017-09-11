‘Dunkirk’: I finally saw it

My wife and I had some downtime in Portland, Maine, before I gave a talk there, so we dropped in to see “Dunkirk.”

I was impressed. I think it is one of the best war films I’ve ever seen, and one of the more accurate. There are individuals, but the story really is about masses of men, which rings true to me. Survival is partly a matter of stamina, partly of attentiveness, and often of luck. Time jumps around, but we are always in the present, and that works well.

It also struck me as generally historically accurate. No biggies to worry about.

All in all, I highly recommend it.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons