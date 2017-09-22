War films: A British selection of the best

“The 30 best war films of all time” — selected by someone who clearly loves movies about the Brits in World War II. The parenthetical remarks are mine.

All Quiet on the Western Front In Which We Serve Twelve O’Clock High The Dam Busters (Seriously? The 4th best of all time?) The Bridge on the River Kwai (Obi-Wan Kenobi was in this) Ice Cold in Alex (Never heard of it) The Longest Day (Well, what are you waiting for, pilgrim?) The Great Escape Zulu (2nd non-WWII film on this list) The Battle of Britain Tora Tora Tora Cross of Iron The Deer Hunter (3rd non-WWII film) Apocalypse Now Das Boot Gallipoli (Really, better than Breaker Morant?) Come and See (Another one I’ve never heard of) Platoon Full Metal Jacket Good Morning, Vietnam (Beginning to wonder: What if the only thing you knew about the United States was these films about the Vietnam War?) Schindler’s List Saving Private Ryan Black Hawk Down Jarhead (Never seen it, no plans to do so) The Admiral (A Russian film, kind of a nautical Dr. Zhivago, says Wikipedia) Fury American Sniper Beasts of No Nation Hacksaw Ridge Dunkirk

I am surprised not to see Downfall on this list. Even more at the absence of Battle of Algiers. (الجزائر‎‎ معرك) What else is missing? Some Westerns? Last of the Mohicans? The Enemy Below? Stalag 17? Patton?

Also, there must be several Chinese films.

