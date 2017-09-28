‘Vietnam’: Tom’s own view

Thus far I’ve held off, because I didn’t want to get in the way of Charles Krohn’s reviews. But today, with his last offering, I want to say what I think:

I thought the series was no great shakes. I think I didn’t learn anything new from the series. That’s Okay — I’ve read a lot about the war, partly because a few years ago I contemplated writing a history of it, and spent months studying it. So the series wasn’t aimed at the likes of me. Still, I thought it could do more than present a basic conventional history with some good footage.

That said, I don’t entirely trust my own assessment. My wife, a 19th-century historian who hasn’t read much about the Vietnam War, found it fascinating. I suspect that her valuation is closer to that of most viewers than mine is.

Photo credit: Frank C. Curtin/Associated Press, via PBS