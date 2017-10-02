The Nobel Peace Prize Isn’t About Peace

The Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi used to be regarded as a kind of secular saint. Leader of the largest democratic political party in the country, she won the 1990 general election by a landslide. Instead of assuming power, however, she was placed under house arrest by Myanmar’s military junta. She remained under confinement for some 15 years, denied the right to visit her British husband Michael Aris on his deathbed at the end of the decade. Aung San Suu Kyi thus became one of the heroes of our time and, like another comparable figure, Nelson Mandela, a member of the select pantheon of Nobel Peace Prize winners. But now as the Myanmar army burns and pillages its way across Rohingya villages, Aung San Suu Kyi’s silence has led to widespread anger and condemnation. Nearly three-quarters of a million of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in a predominantly Buddhist land, have been forced from their homes, half of these in the last few weeks alone; some 3,000 of them have been killed while survivors seek refuge in neighboring Muslim Bangladesh. The army blames attacks by Rohingya militants for provoking this reprisal, but the vast and coordinated destruction is wildly disproportionate to the limited attacks by the insurgents that killed around a dozen Burmese security personnel in late August. As the country’s de facto ruler, and wielder of vast moral authority, Aung San Suu Kyi could have urged a halt to these genocidal actions, but instead she has refused to condemn the army’s actions and done nothing to protect the Rohingya. Instead, her handpicked “information committee” condemns international coverage of the atrocities as “fake news,” words echoed by Aung San Suu Kyi herself. And rather than offering shelter or consolation to the Rohingya, she has described them as stateless foreigners, “illegal immigrants,” and Bengalis from Bangladesh. The tarnishing of Aung San Suu Kyi’s image has cast a shadow over the Nobel Peace Prize. Already there are loud demands for her prize to be withdrawn, on the assumption that its moral authority will now be tarnished by association. But to understand the nature of the prize’s authority, it helps to first consider whether Aung San Suu Kyi’s situation is truly unprecedented. Have there been comparable issues with the Peace Prize in the past? Are there other recipients whose behavior has cast doubt on the prize’s moral standing? The answers to these questions can’t absolve Aung San Suu Kyi for complicity in crimes against humanity. But they can shed light on why precisely she has inspired such feelings of betrayal.

A picture taken on October 3, 2011 shows the statue of Alfred Nobel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Unlike its companion Nobel Prizes, which have generally, though not always, been free from controversy, the Peace Prize has frequently stirred up major rows. Perhaps the fundamental problem is that a prize that began as an award for international peacemaking has become a general good conduct medal — one that leaves a bad taste in the mouth when the recipients, either by their later conduct or by some of their previous deeds, turn out to have feet of clay.

Controversies surrounding the Peace Prize begin, indeed, with the founder himself. Alfred Nobel (1833-1896) was a Swedish chemist and businessman who in 1867 invented dynamite and went on eight years later to patent another explosive, gelignite, which became widely used by both armies and terrorists. He owned the arms company Bofors and many others.

Nobel was drawn to pacifism through a personal connection. For a short while he employed an Austrian countess, Bertha Kinsky, as his secretary, before she left to marry Baron Arthur von Suttner. Kinsky, now Baroness von Suttner, became famous as the author of a much-read pacifist tract, Lay Down Your Arms! (1889). She stayed in touch with Nobel and persuaded him to support her cause.

There was another incident that helped seal Nobel’s determination to change the way he was remembered. When his brother Ludvig died, in 1888, one newspaper mistook him for the more famous Alfred, and published an obituary under the headline: “The merchant of death is dead.” Mortified, Alfred, without telling his family, left his fortune to found the Nobel Prizes, which were and remain among the richest awards in the world. Perhaps he thought this would do something to atone for the massive carnage and destruction that his inventions had already caused by the time of his death in 1896.

At the time of Nobel’s foundation of the prizes, Norway and Sweden were still united under the same crown (they separated peacefully in 1905), so Nobel specified that the committees that awarded them should consist of a mixture of Swedes and Norwegians. While the scientific prizes were awarded in Sweden, the Peace Prize ceremony took place in Norway, and after the two countries separated in 1905, it has been a Norwegian committee that has awarded it, while the scientific prizes have been administered by the Swedes.

The Peace Prize, as stipulated in Nobel’s last will and testament, signed in 1895, was to be given each year to “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” If the terms of the award seem rather quaint today, they were characteristic of international relations at the time, particularly in their reference to the abolition of standing armies, a longtime demand of liberals who wanted them replaced by a people’s militia, as had happened in a number of countries during the unsuccessful revolutions of 1848. Meanwhile, conferences to resolve disputes between rival nations were still common, and indeed in 1899 and 1907 two major congresses held at The Hague actually agreed on a set of rules limiting the destructive activities of armies in time of war.

Above all, the moment at which Nobel signed his will was a time of optimism. What he did not, and could not, know is that the arms race that was to play a major role in the outbreak of World War I in 1914 was just beginning, following a major expansion of the German army in 1893 — and that it was to be stimulated above all by arms manufacturers such as Nobel himself.