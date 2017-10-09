Trump Touts Military Option for North Korea That Generals Warn Would Be ‘Horrific’
- By Robbie GramerRobbie Gramer is a staff writer at Foreign Policy. He writes for The Cable, FP’s real-time take on all things, well, foreign policy. Before he joined FP in 2016, he used to think in a tank, managing the NATO portfolio at the Atlantic Council for three years. He’s a graduate of American University’s School of International Service, where he studied international relations and European affairs. He has lived in both Washington and Brussels, though he grew up in Idaho and Oregon, so he’s a West Coaster at heart. When he’s not busy reporting, he’s probably busy starting three new books before he has finished the last one or planning a trip to a national park he hasn’t visited yet., Paul McLearyPaul McLeary is Foreign Policy’s senior reporter covering the U.S. Defense Department and national security issues. He joined the Washington office in 2015 after working for Defense News, where he was also on the Pentagon beat, and covered stories relating to Pentagon spending and the defense industry. While there, and in a previous incarnation as a New York-based reporter, Paul embedded with U.S. Army and Marine Corps units in Iraq and Afghanistan to cover ground combat operations, where he got inside a secretive drone program being run out of Bagram air base. He has also traveled with the U.S. Navy, covered NATO meetings in Europe with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and stalked major international arms shows in Paris and London.
- robbie.gramer
- @robbiegramer
-
The United States can’t rule out military options for North Korea. There’s no military solution to North Korea. Diplomacy is our best bet with North Korea. Don’t waste time with diplomacy.
The world is reeling from the contradictory messages President Donald Trump and his administration are churning out on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threat. That includes tweeting on Oct. 1 that Rex Tillerson, his own secretary of state, was “wasting his time” trying to negotiate an end to the North Korea, and tweeting on Oct. 7 that after 25 years of failed talks, “only one thing will work.”
In the midst of the policy whiplash from the top, the Pentagon and State Department are quietly chugging away at the ground level, where the foreign policy of Trump’s twitter feed is competing with foreign policy of the rest of the U.S. government.
U.S. military leaders, in particular, continue to insist that any engagement with the North Koreans must be led by the country’s diplomats.
The American effort is “diplomatically led,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told an annual U.S. Army conference in Washington on Monday. It’s an “economic-sanction buttressed effort to try to turn North Korea off this path,” said Mattis.
“What does the future hold? Neither you nor I can say, so there’s one thing the U.S. Army can do, and that is you’ve got to be ready to ensure that we have military options that our president can employ, if needed,” he added.
Mattis’ line echoed remarks he has made for weeks about the military’s willingness to take a back seat to the State Department. But the Pentagon’s top generals say they have no illusions what the future might look like if hostilities were unleashed.
“A full-blown war on the Korean Peninsula will be horrific by any stretch of the imagination,” U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Monday. But equally horrific, he said, would be an attack on the United States.
“It would be horrible, there’s no question about it, but so would an intercontinental ballistic missile striking Los Angeles or New York City. That would be equally horrible.”
Top Republican lawmakers are wringing their hands over the lack of any realistic military option even as Trump appears to be counting on one to bring Pyongyang to reason.
“There is no viable military option. It would be horrific,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said on CNN.
Behind the scenes, the State Department is working bit by bit and country by country to cut off North Korea’s lifelines to the outside world. Under the auspices of what the State Department dubs a new “pressure campaign,” 20 countries have cut back diplomatic relations or money-making operations of the Hermit Kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported. Italy, Spain, Kuwait, Peru, and Mexico all booted North Korea’s ambassadors out of their countries in recent months after Washington warned they were using their embassies as a front to ship weapons, contraband, and cash to Pyongyang.
Other countries, including Kuwait and Qatar, agreed to slash economic ties and North Korean foreign workers programs to tighten the economic noose around the North Korean regime. And as Washington lifted decades-old sanctions on Sudan for the first time on Oct. 6, Sudan agreed to not pursue new arms deals with Pyongyang.
North Korea, meanwhile, remains defiant.
On Monday, the state news agency Minju Choson issued a quintessentially North Korean threat to South Korea as the military showdown with the United States and its Asian allies continued: “The ridiculous farce of the puppet forces only provokes derision and censure of people and will only bring earlier the miserable end of the imbeciles going helter-skelter just like a puppy fearless of a tiger,” the newspaper said, as tracked by North Korean news aggregation website KCNA Watch.
Photo credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images