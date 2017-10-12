A handy guide to current historical thinking on the American Revolution
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
The July issue of the Journal of Military History has a good article by Purdue historian T. Cole Jones on the treatment of Tories during the American Revolution. I didn’t know, for example, that historians now think that 19 percent of white American adults opposed the revolution.
Nor did I know that conditions on the American prison ships were worse than those on the British ones. (I did know that the Newgate prison, just north of Hartford, CT, was awful — prisoners were put in an old copper mine, nearly 70 feet below ground. I keep on meaning to visit it but it was closed for renovations the last time I was in the area.)
But what I really liked about Jones’s article were the footnotes, which amount to a bibliography of recent historical work on the American Revolution.
Meantime, a book review elsewhere in the same July issue has a great “lead,” or “lede,” as journalists write it. Asks the Naval Academy’s Richard Ruth, “How do you solve a problem like Norodom Sihanouk?”
Photo credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York