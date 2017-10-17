Best Defense

The Kurdish war with Iraq

A perplexing conflict.

By
|
Iraqi forces drive past an oil production plant near the city of Kirkuk during an operation against Kurdish fighters on Oct. 16. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqi forces drive past an oil production plant near the city of Kirkuk during an operation against Kurdish fighters on Oct. 16. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

Excuse me. This should be big news. But even your dependable Best Defense has kind of been asleep at the wheel over this. I’ve asked some friends who understand Iraq better than I to ‘splain the situation. So far no takers.

Basically, Baghdad attacked the Kurds on Monday. Ho hum you say? OK, but both these sides are supposed to be our ally.

Which of these sides is not like the other? Well, the Kurds helped liberate Mosul recently. Meanwhile, the Baghdad forces are aligned with Tehran — that is, the people President Trump has been saying are bad.

So, which side are you on, Mr. President, which side are you on?

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Iran, Iraq, kurdistan, Trump, War

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Russians Don’t Understand Why Anyone Is Upset With ‘Girl Crazy’ Weinstein 2280 Shares
  2. 2
    Scenes From a Failed Secession 427 Shares
  3. 3
    Here’s the Memo the Kremlin-Linked Lawyer Took to the Meeting With Donald Trump Jr. 1451 Shares
  4. 4
    Is India Starting to Flex Its Military Muscles? 1 Shares
  5. 5
    The Donald Trump-Kaiser Wilhelm Parallels Are Getting Scary 2338 Shares
  6. 6
    If Trump Wants to Confront Iran, He Should Start in Kirkuk 1175 Shares
  7. 7
    Haider al-Abadi Is Succeeding at the World's Hardest Job 455 Shares
  8. 8
    Iraqi-Kurdish Clash in Kirkuk Opens Door to More Iranian Influence 697 Shares
  9. 9
    Who’s Afraid of George Soros? 3086 Shares

The Latest

Afghanistan Ranks Among the Worst Places for Girls to Get an Education

The United States poured millions into education in Afghanistan. Did it do anything?

The Cable |

Is India Starting to Flex Its Military Muscles?

A new willingness to use force beyond its borders suggests that a sleeping giant may be awakening.

Argument |
,

‘Dishonesty Comes Through Omission’: An Interview With Mohsin Hamid

The Booker Prize nominee talks Trump, refugees, and truth.

Interview |

Voices

http://James_Stavrdis

Back to the Future in Afghanistan
http://Suzanne_Nossel

The Pro-Free Speech Way to Fight Fake News
http://Daniel_Altman

If Anyone Can Bankrupt the United States, Trump Can