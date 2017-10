Best Defense

Quote of the day, from old Hofstader:

War is a comedy of errors and incompetence.

“Any historian of warfare knows it is in good part a comedy of errors and a museum of incompetence.” —Richard Hofstader in “The Paranoid Style in American Politics”.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola By Taboola