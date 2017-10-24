Best Defense

What’s wrong with this picture?

Hint: This is what Humvee gunners looked like in Iraq in 2003.

An Air Force Airman guards his post at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, on Oct. 11. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria H. Taylor)
Nothing, artistically. Evocative, in fact. You can almost smell the engine fumes.

But look at the gunner. He is standing there, exposed. No shield, let alone a protective “cupola.”

This is what Humvee gunners looked like in Iraq in 2003. Insurgents quickly figured out that the gunner was vulnerable, especially after the vehicle had passed by them. In response the Army gave gunners more protection.

But this photo is of a member of an Air Force security squadron and it was taken at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, earlier this month. You’d think the Air Force might have been paying better attention in recent years. I would bet that North Korean infiltrators have.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

