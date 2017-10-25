Best Defense

Finally, the Australian military explained to the rest of us: It’s a sentimental outfit

It is not surprising that a style of warfare characterized by aggression, individual initiative, and a distinctly impertinent attitude towards authority was celebrated.

By
|
Australian troops in New Guinea during WWII. (Wikimedia Commons)
Australian troops in New Guinea during WWII. (Wikimedia Commons)

 

“It is not surprising that a style of warfare characterized by aggression, individual initiative, and a distinctly impertinent attitude towards authority was celebrated.… According to the national folklore, the Australian Army has been successful because of the extraordinarily good character of its fighting men, not its staffs and generals.” —Australian military historian Russell Parkin, writing in the October issue of the Journal of Military History.

My thought: Many countries seem to feel this way. What isn’t said is that this view is extremely romantic, and — when held by military members — probably unprofessional. It is dangerous because it tends to underestimate the crucial nature of competence in command and staff. Elan goes a long way, but not as far as coordinated close air support, good intelligence feedback, and dependable logistics. For more on this, read Roy Appleman’s East of Chosin, or my summary in The Generals of the U.S. Army’s troubles in that campaign.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Australia, Best Defense, Military, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    China Refuses to Admit It Has a Rape Problem. I Would Know. 254 Shares
  2. 2
    Republicans Have Stockholm Syndrome, and It’s Getting Worse 6459 Shares
  3. 3
    An Old Colonel Looks at General Kelly 23366 Shares
  4. 4
    How the Muslim World Lost the Freedom to Choose 15464 Shares
  5. 5
    How Far Must Trump 'Unravel' Before the 25th Amendment Kicks In? 1882 Shares
  6. 6
    As State Department Withers, So Does Diversity in Top Ranks 64 Shares
  7. 7
    SitRep: More U.S. Carriers Arrive in Pacific As North Korea Diplomacy Falls Apart 174 Shares
  8. 8
    Tillerson’s Views on India Defy Trump's Incoherent Foreign Policy 268 Shares
  9. 9
    The Resistible Rise of Xi Jinping 1902 Shares

The Latest

Kenya Is Barreling Toward an ‘Illegal’ Election

Kenya’s election crisis deepened after its Supreme Court punted on a decision to delay Thursday’s troubled rerun election.

Dispatch |

China Refuses to Admit It Has a Rape Problem. I Would Know.

The Communist Party wants to blame Hollywood and "loose women," instead of acknowledging its own epidemic levels of sexual assault.

Argument |

As State Department Withers, So Does Diversity in Top Ranks

Tillerson “hasn’t put his money where his mouth is.”

Report |

Voices

http://James_Stavrdis

Back to the Future in Afghanistan
http://Suzanne_Nossel

The Pro-Free Speech Way to Fight Fake News
http://Daniel_Altman

If Anyone Can Bankrupt the United States, Trump Can