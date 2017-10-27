Best Defense

Diary of Trump’s Russian handler (5): Hey, U.S., you brought this on yourselves

Americans: You are now an oligarchy

By
|
myrichuncle

Some peoples who read Best Defense is wondering where I am, and well may they be! Being caught between Comrade Putin and Director Mueller is rock and hard place, so is time for me to lay lower than whale shit. Writing this from my own personal Site R. Which yes, is to say situation with Trump going to get worse before it gets better. Well, he knew what he was signing up for!

I think U.S. people brought situation on themselves. Because why? Because proud Americans don’t see, but you are now an oligarchy. Where I come from, we know what that looks like. Oligarchs respect one thing: Power, especially in the form of money and the things it buys, like рoссийская мафия. What they do not respect is rule of law, citizenship, such other playthings of the bourgeoisie. I am telling you now and you are believing me later.

You peoples became an oligarchy when you allowed money to outweigh the votes of the people. You still can vote, but your pitiful ballots are as mice compared to elephantine moneybags. Once that happened, anyone’s money could play. So Russian money did.

You Americans have two parties, but one oligarchy.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

