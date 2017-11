Argument

Quote of the day: David Ignatius comments on what a good spy looks like

A quick glimpse of David Ignatius's new novel.

“He had the gift of a good case officer, which was that he looked harmless.” — David Ignatius, in the beginning of his new novel, The Quantum Spy.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

