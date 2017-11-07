Girls Scouts & Cybersecurity

I read recently in a new publication, Rand Review, that the Girl Scouts now have a cybersecurity badge. That strikes me as a good idea. Also gives new meaning to the phrase, “Girl Scout cookie.”

Another page of the same issue stated that, “Post-9/11 caregivers [for veterans] miss an average of 3.5 days of work every month.” It didn’t say whether this is because they are giving care, or just overall miss that much work for any reason. For example, they could be stressed more than their co-workers, which taxes their immune systems and so makes them more vulnerable to colds and other easily transmitted illnesses.