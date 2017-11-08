Best Defense

Lepore’s assertion on war

The names of war

By
|
A depiction of the Battle of Bloody Brook in King Philip's War. (Wikimedia Commons)
A depiction of the Battle of Bloody Brook in King Philip's War. (Wikimedia Commons)

I picked up Jill Lepore’s history of King Philip’s War because I’m fascinated by that conflict, partly because it took place in the towns of my early youth, but also because it wiped out about half the colonist towns existing in New England in 1675.

But to my surprise, she begins the book, titled The Name of War, with a meditation on war and language. “War is perhaps best understood as a violent contest for territory, resources, and political allegiances, and, no less fiercely, a contest for meaning.” That’s an interesting update on the old line about wars being provoked by “fear, honor and interest.” I am not sure it is right.

Less controversially, and probably quite accurate, is Lepore’s subsequent assertion that, “All wars have at least two names.” For example, she notes that the conflict that Americans call “the Vietnam War” is in that country called “the American war.” And there are of course different names for our Civil War. (How about “the War of White Supremacy”?)

Thinking it over, I couldn’t come up with an exception. For example, a quick search showed me that in South Africa, the first Boer War is called “the First Freedom War.” The second, better-known one, is called, among other things, “the South African war.”

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, books, History, South Africa, United States, War

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Jared Kushner, Mohammed bin Salman, and Benjamin Netanyahu Are Up to Something 2285 Shares
  2. 2
    The King Is Dead, and Thailand's Storybook Monarchy Might Be Next 79 Shares
  3. 3
    Top U.S. Diplomat Blasts Trump Administration for ‘Decapitation’ of State Department Leadership 5 Shares
  4. 4
    Facebook Can't Cope With the World It's Created 1158 Shares
  5. 5
    Amid a Saudi Purge, Women Face the Test of a Lifetime 176 Shares
  6. 6
    Russian Spy Met Trump Adviser Carter Page and Thought He Was an ‘Idiot’ 1455 Shares
  7. 7
    Does Chinese Civilization Come From Ancient Egypt? 53144 Shares
  8. 8
    DNC Subpoenaed in ‘Dossier’ Lawsuit 439 Shares
  9. 9
    Japan Knows How to Pet the Donald 201 Shares

The Latest

Top U.S. Diplomat Blasts Trump Administration for ‘Decapitation’ of State Department Leadership

Weakening State cedes diplomacy to U.S. adversaries, say current and former officials.

The Cable |

Lepore’s assertion on war

The names of war

Best Defense |

Travels with Mattis: Finnish Edition

From the transcript of a “Media Availability with Secretary Mattis” yesterday:

Best Defense |

Voices

http://Kori_Schake

The GOP Tax Plan Is a Threat to National Security
http://boot

Donald Trump’s Biggest Disinformation Campaign Yet
http://Micah_Zenko

The Right Way to Honor the Troops