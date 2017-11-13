Best Defense

In Case You Didn’t Buy the ‘New York Times’ Yesterday: New Military Histories

The  Sunday New York Times Book Review ran my semi-annual survey of new books on military history.

By
|
A soldier reads to children. (U.S. Department of Defense)
A soldier reads to children. (U.S. Department of Defense)

The  Sunday New York Times Book Review ran my semi-annual survey of new books on military history. Some highlights for youse:

MY LAI: Vietnam, 1968, and the Descent Into Darkness (Oxford University, $34.95).

“Likely to become the standard reference work on My Lai.”

THE SECOND WORLD WARS: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won (Basic Books, $40).

“Full of … novel perceptions…. The book might have been better called ‘A Classical Historian Assesses World War II.’”

STANLEY JOHNSTON’S BLUNDER: The Reporter Who Spilled the Secret Behind the U.S. Navy’s Victory at Midway (Naval Institute Press, $29.95).

“Perhaps the biggest single intelligence leak to a reporter in American military history came in June 1942.”

HANNIBAL’S OATH: The Life and Wars of Rome’s Greatest Enemy (Da Capo, $28).

Provides “context, both strategic and political.”

VANGUARD OF THE REVOLUTION: The Global Idea of the Communist Party (Princeton University, $35).

“It made me think that Communism arose in reaction to the Industrial Revolution, became a major force during the era of heavy industry, with all those spewing smokestacks — and then ended along with it. So, I wondered, will there be a similar political reaction to the Information Age? If so, is that new ideology already being born?”

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Military, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Trump Isn’t Sure If Democracy Is Better Than Autocracy 372 Shares
  2. 2
    Donald Trump Has Unleashed the Saudi Arabia We Always Wanted — and Feared 1552 Shares
  3. 3
    SitRep: Suspected Russian NSA Hack Worst Ever 403 Shares
  4. 4
    Can Senator Corker Save the State Department? 262 Shares
  5. 5
    Jared Kushner, Mohammed bin Salman, and Benjamin Netanyahu Are Up to Something 4698 Shares
  6. 6
    U.S. Pushes Back Against U.N. Anti-Violence Resolutions 35 Shares
  7. 7
    Germany Is a Coal-Burning, Gas-Guzzling Climate Change Hypocrite 10 Shares
  8. 8
    Facebook Can't Cope With the World It's Created 2106 Shares
  9. 9
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6724 Shares

The Latest

Citizen Diplomat of the Year Becca Heller Recalls Fight Against Travel Ban

From "most likely to debate a teacher" to FP's Citizen Diplomat of the Year.

Events |

U.S. Pushes Back Against U.N. Anti-Violence Resolutions

Wary of creeping international law, U.S. diplomats fight a rearguard action to limit the scope of two U.N. resolutions on women and children.

Exclusive |

Germany Is a Coal-Burning, Gas-Guzzling Climate Change Hypocrite

Angela Merkel hasn’t come close to earning her reputation for leadership on climate change.

Argument |

Voices

http://Stephen_Walt

Trump Isn’t Sure If Democracy Is Better Than Autocracy
http://boot

America Will Survive Trump, but It Won’t Ever Be the Same
http://Kori_Schake

The GOP Tax Plan Is a Threat to National Security