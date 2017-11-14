Reading rainbow: And yes, a list of security related books by women

— Here here … and here.

— 100 of the best books about the American Revolution.

— A smart list of five books about the Civil War.

— A good list of best books about the Vietnam War.

— Five books about terrorism and 9/11.

— I can beat that: 30 books about terrorism and counter-terror.

— Five books on the beginning of the drone era.

— Defense Secretary Mattis to a military audience on Oct. 9: “If you want a reminder of war’s primitive, atavistic, and unrelenting nature, reread Fehrenbach’s This Kind Of War. If you want to see why I believe command and feedback must supplement our approach to command and control, read Rules of the Game by Gordon. If you want to know where I come from in terms of strategy, read The Future of Strategy by Colin Gray, the most near-faultless strategist alive today.”

— Some good reading about the whiteness of current writing about war the whiteness of our war literature.