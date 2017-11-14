Best Defense

Reading rainbow: And yes, a list of security related books by women

A list on books about war and strategy

Bust of Athena at the Glyptothek museum in Munich, Germany. (Wikimedia Commons)
— Here here … and here.

— 100 of the best books about the American Revolution.

— A smart list of five books about the Civil War.

— A good list of best books about the Vietnam War.

— Five books about terrorism and 9/11.

— I can beat that: 30 books about terrorism and counter-terror.

— Five books on the beginning of the drone era.

— Defense Secretary Mattis to a military audience on Oct. 9: “If you want a reminder of war’s primitive, atavistic, and unrelenting nature, reread Fehrenbach’s This Kind Of War. If you want to see why I believe command and feedback must supplement our approach to command and control, read Rules of the Game by Gordon. If you want to know where I come from in terms of strategy, read The Future of Strategy by Colin Gray, the most near-faultless strategist alive today.”

— Some good reading about the whiteness of current writing about war the whiteness of our war literature.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

