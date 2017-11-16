Does democracy go down in the DMs? The folks at Lawfare discuss.

Rational Security on The E.R.: The “DMs on the DL” Edition

The FBI is investigating an alleged kidnapping scheme involving ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Donald Trump Jr. was in direct contact with Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign. And author and scholar Yascha Mounk — our special guest this week while both Tamara and Susan are away — breaks down the breakdown in democracy on this week’s episode of Rational Security on the E.R.

Benjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. He is the author of several books and is co-chair of the Hoover Institution’s Working Group on National Security, Technology, and Law. Follow him on Twitter at: @benjaminwittes.

Shane Harris is the host of Rational Security and a senior writer on national security at the Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @shaneharris.

Yascha Mounk is a scholar from the department of government at Harvard University and author of the forthcoming book, The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom Is in Danger and How to Save It. He also hosts the podcast, The Good Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Rational Security appears weekly on The E.R. as part of FP’s exclusive partnership with Lawfare.

Tune in to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.