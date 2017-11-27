Best Defense

Three Carriers Carrying on SE of North Korea

3 carriers with a message for North Korea

Here are a coupla carriers on exercises clearly intended to send a message to North Korea. According to a Korean paper, the carriers and their lil’ buddy ships have been operating about 100 miles south-southeast of the Korean DMZ, in the Sea of Japan/AKA East Sea.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

