Best Defense
Three Carriers Carrying on SE of North Korea
3 carriers with a message for North Korea
Here are a coupla carriers on exercises clearly intended to send a message to North Korea. According to a Korean paper, the carriers and their lil’ buddy ships have been operating about 100 miles south-southeast of the Korean DMZ, in the Sea of Japan/AKA East Sea.
