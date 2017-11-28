Podcast

What’s Next for the Middle East?

Career diplomats talk Syria, Iran from a local perspective.

On this episode of The E.R., editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman and the panel discuss what's next for the Middle East.
On this episode of The E.R., editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman and the panel discuss what's next for the Middle East.

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., FP editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman is joined by diplomats Radek Sikorski, Lana Nusseibeh, and Bernadino León in Abu Dhabi to discuss current issues in the region. President Trump may be struggling to get a domestic policy win, but has he scored abroad? What is Putin’s strategy in the Middle East and will Russia’s influence in the region continue to grow?

Radek Sikorski is a senior fellow at Harvard’s Center for European Studies. He served as Poland’s Minister of National Defense of Poland from 2005 to 2007, Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2007 to 2014, and Marshal of the Sejm from September 2014 to June 2015. Follow him on Twitter: @sikorskiradek.

Lana Nusseibeh serves as ambassador and permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations. She is president of the UN Women Executive Board for 2017 and co-facilitator of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Revitalization of the UN General Assembly.

Bernadino León is the President of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy. A career diplomat with rich international experience spanning more than 25 years, Mr. Leon’s most recent role was as the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to Libya.

Jonathan Tepperman is editor-in-chief at Foreign Policy. Follow him on Twitter: @j_tepperman.

Jonathan Tepperman is the Editor in Chief of Foreign Policy.

