Best Defense

Malcolm X, Bayard Rustin and MLK Jr. Hailed in the ‘Marine Corps Gazette’

Civil rights, and some news about Best Defense

By
|
Malcolm X and Bayard Rustin. (Wikimedia Commons)
Malcolm X and Bayard Rustin. (Wikimedia Commons)

“As time passes, we come to recognize the true heroes of the recent past. We know now that the true leaders of the 1960s in the United States were Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin, Malcolm X, and others who declined to be patient. Overseas, we can recognize that among the people who helped lift the dead hand of communism from eastern Europe and Russia were Vaclav Havel, Czeslaw Milosz, Lech Walensa, Pope John Paul II, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Andrei Sakharov, and other dissidents.”

— P. 9, Marine Corps Gazette, December 2017.

In other news, “Best Defense” will be leaving FP at the end of December. Where should it go next? Your thoughts welcome. Also, while we’re at it, anything you’d like to see changed in the column?

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Military, United States, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Rexit: Secretary of State Tillerson Could Soon Get the Boot 30 Shares
  2. 2
    #MeToo Is All Too Common in National Security 868 Shares
  3. 3
    Donald Trump Has Been Torture for Foreign Correspondents in Russia 391 Shares
  4. 4
    Two Cheers for Rex 8 Shares
  5. 5
    A Key Intelligence Advisory Board Has No Members 56 Shares
  6. 6
    Feds Quietly Reveal Chinese State-Backed Hacking Operation 70 Shares
  7. 7
    China Should Send 30,000 Troops Into North Korea 535 Shares
  8. 8
    This Beijing-Linked Billionaire Is Funding Policy Research at Washington’s Most Influential Institutions 1186 Shares
  9. 9
    More White, More Male, More Jesus: CIA Employees Fear Pompeo Is Quietly Killing the Agency's Diversity Mandate 9020 Shares

The Latest

This Is How Every Genocide Begins

Why Trump’s most un-American moment can’t be overlooked.

Argument |

Sisi Doesn’t Know How to Beat ISIS

Egypt’s brute-force approach to counterterrorism isn’t working in Sinai.

Argument |

Rexit: Secretary of State Tillerson Could Soon Get the Boot

Reports suggest Trump is mulling replacing the embattled secretary of state with CIA head Pompeo, and putting Sen. Tom Cotton at CIA.

Report |
, ,

Voices

http://Rosa_Brooks

#MeToo Is All Too Common in National Security
http://boot

Trump Is Commander-in-Chief of the War on Mainstream Media
http://boot

America’s Military Doesn’t Have Enough Money to Do Its Job