Best Defense

Mattis Shows How to Handle a Reporter’s Question About His Religious Beliefs

Secretary of Defense James Mattis comments on religion.

By
|
Secretary of Defense James Mattis takes questions from reporters. (Department of Defense)
Secretary of Defense James Mattis takes questions from reporters. (Department of Defense)

 

From a Defense Department transcript of an exchange on Nov. 16:

Q: Mr. Secretary, I would be remiss — I’m with the Christian Broadcasting Network, sir. Talk to me a little bit about your faith and how it’s shaped who you are and your goals, and also about how you make decisions.

A: SEC. MATTIS: That’s something I stay pretty private about.

Q: I understand.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

