Letters

A Message From Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima

The 2017 Global Thinker hopes that the world will "keep watching the Philippines."

By
|
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima waves to supporters after appearing in court outside Manila on Feb. 24. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima waves to supporters after appearing in court outside Manila on Feb. 24. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima — whom Foreign Policy named a 2017 Global Thinker for her open defiance of President Rodrigo Duterte — was unable to attend the Global Thinkers event in Washington on Monday because she has been in jail since February.

Amnesty International has called the charges against her a “blatant attempt by the Philippine government to silence criticism of President Duterte.”

De Lima was a Global Thinker in 2016 as well, and attended the event in person, which made her absence this year all the more stark.

FP Editor in Chief Jonathan Tepperman read aloud at the reception a brief message from the senator, passed along by some of her aides who were in attendance:

President Duterte and his minions have not stopped demonizing, slut-shaming, and persecuting me.

State-sponsored extrajudicial killings, fake news, and lies continue unabated.

As no succor from pliant courts is forthcoming, with our democratic institutions under attack, an opposition that is decimated and dissents crushed, I’m prepared for the long haul.

No high concrete walls, barbed wires, or caged environment can silence me. I remain free in spirit and unbroken. I’m not giving up on my causes for truth, justice, and human rights.

To the world, keep watching the Philippines.

Read the 2017 Global Thinkers profile of de Lima here.

Show
Comments
Tags: Asia, Duterte, global thinkers, Human Rights, Philippines, Southeast Asia

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Donald Trump Is Guilty 822 Shares
  2. 2
    The Evidence Is Damning: What Team Trump Knew and When 1728 Shares
  3. 3
    Carl Prine on the USMC’s ‘Big Lie’ About Every Marine Being a Rifleman 108 Shares
  4. 4
    A Message From Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima 11 Shares
  5. 5
    0 Shares
  6. 6
    This Is How Every Genocide Begins 27777 Shares
  7. 7
    The Earthquake to Come in Mexico 40 Shares
  8. 8
    How to Move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem 166 Shares

The Latest

Pentagon Has No Plans to Lift Freeze on Funds for Pakistan

Even after the Pentagon chief’s visit to Islamabad, the two sides remain at an impasse.

Report |
,

U.S. Cities Want to Join U.N. Migration Talks That Trump Boycotted

Urban centers want a seat at the table, even if the White House doesn’t.

Exclusive |

A Message From Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima

The 2017 Global Thinker hopes that the world will "keep watching the Philippines."

Letters |

Voices

http://boot

Donald Trump Is Guilty
http://Rosa_Brooks

#MeToo Is All Too Common in National Security
http://boot

Trump Is Commander-in-Chief of the War on Mainstream Media