Carl Prine on the USMC’s ‘Big Lie’ About Every Marine Being a Rifleman

Another excerpt from an interview with Merril McPeak in the San Diego Union-Tribune. For the previous piece, see here.

Merrill McPeak: And there’s a little propaganda in that even from the Marine Corps. I get that everyone gets to qualify with the rifle, but there’s Supply and Motor Pool and …

Carl Prine: Oh, it’s propaganda. Having been a rifleman I can tell you. “Every Marine is a rifleman” is the biggest lie that’s ever been told.

Merrill McPeak: But it’s a good approach for the Marines because it does mean, ‘You buy into this combat deal.’

Carl Prine: It’s an organizing myth that works.

Tom’s assessment: It is interesting to see this commentary from a military reporter for the San Diego newspaper, the biggest newspaper to cover the Marine Corps as a daily story. So, little grasshoppers: Is Mr. Prine right or wrong?