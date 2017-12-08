Best Defense
Military Mischief: O-5 and Above Edition
A brief list of recent military wrongdoing.
- The CO of a Coast Guard air station in Alaska was fined for shooting a brown bear. He says it was an accident. But then so did Oscar Pistorius.
- Commander of the air force’s Thunderbirds outfit got the big boot. Confidence was lost.
- A retired rear admiral got his knuckles rapped over the Trump-sized Leonard scandal.
- In the same mess, a navy captain who once commanded a destroyer squadron is looking at charges of conspiracy, violation of a lawful order, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, graft, and bribery. That last charge involves hooch, hotel rooms, and hookers.
- And a navy commander got 18 months in the slammer and a fine for telling the bad guys about details of the Leonardian Scandal.
- More fun in Fayetteville. Army put out a warning about a recently retired LTC who was believed to be dangerous.
