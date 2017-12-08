Best Defense

Military Mischief: O-5 and Above Edition

A brief list of recent military wrongdoing.

  • The CO of a Coast Guard air station in Alaska was fined for shooting a brown bear. He says it was an accident. But then so did Oscar Pistorius.
  • Commander of the air force’s Thunderbirds outfit got the big boot. Confidence was lost.
  • A retired rear admiral got his knuckles rapped over the Trump-sized Leonard scandal.
  • In the same mess, a navy captain who once commanded a destroyer squadron is looking at charges of conspiracy, violation of a lawful order, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, graft, and bribery. That last charge involves hooch, hotel rooms, and hookers.
  • And a navy commander got 18 months in the slammer and a fine for telling the bad guys about details of the Leonardian Scandal.
  • More fun in Fayetteville. Army put out a warning about a recently retired LTC who was believed to be dangerous.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

