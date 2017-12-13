Best Defense

Reading Rainbow: Take a Look

With the holidays upon us, a collection of military and history books worth checking out.

— What a smart Australian brigadier is reading

— Five military fiction picks from P.W. Singer

— Less persuasively, famous authors list the best books of the century.

— Gen. Joseph Votel’s picks. Can you guess why I like this one?

— War on the Rocks’ holiday recommendations

— Some WSJ history recommendations.

 

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Tags: Best Defense, books, History, Military

