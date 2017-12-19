Podcast

Billionaires May be the Future of Space Travel

Privately funded space ventures are altering the industry … and, maybe, the final frontier itself.

By
|
On this episode of The E.R., editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman and the panel discuss what's next for the Middle East.
On this episode of The E.R., editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman and the panel discuss what's next for the Middle East.

Only a few men and women have ever made the voyage into space. Now, with government funding for space exploration lacking, those with a surplus of funds on Earth, billionaires like Elon Musk and Richard Branso,n are leading the way to space.

On this episode of The E.R., we talk with FP reporter Emily Tamkin and author and journalist Joe Pappalardo. His new book, Spaceport Earth, tackles the ever-changing 21st-century space industry, and what privately funded projects like Elon Musk’s SpaceX mean for the future of space travel.  At the forefront of this reinvigorated desire to search the “final frontier” are industrial titans, engineers, billionaires, airmen, and public officials, each vying for their own opportunity to reshape the future of space travel.

Emily Tamkin is a reporter for Foreign Policy, covering embassies and diplomats. Her recently-published piece, “Billionaires May Be the Future of Space Policy. Here’s What They Want,” looks at some of the billionaires investing in space, and how their money might impact geopolitics here on Earth. Follow her on Twitter: @emilyctamkin

Pappalardo is an aerospace author and journalist based in Dallas. He’s worked as an editor for the Dallas Observer and is a contributing editor for Popular Mechanics. His work has also appeared in Smithsonian Air & Space, Esquire.com, Time, and MentalFloss.com. Follow him on Twitter: @pappalardojoe

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of “The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World.” Follow her on Twitter at: @weinbergersa.

Tune in to FP’s The E.R. podcast on iTunes.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Show
Comments
Tags: Space, The E.R. Podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    The United States of America Is Decadent and Depraved 1348 Shares
  2. 2
    The ouster of Mattis: Some follow-up details and a White House response 10 Shares
  3. 3
    The Secret History of the Russian Consulate in San Francisco 3085 Shares
  4. 4
    Trump Nominee Concedes Saudi Siege of Yemen Could Be Violating U.S. Law 42 Shares
  5. 5
    America Is Heading for an Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis 9534 Shares
  6. 6
    How to Grade Trump’s National Security Strategy on a Curve 27 Shares
  7. 7
    The Pentagon’s Third Offset May Be Dead, But No One Knows What Comes Next 290 Shares
  8. 8
    China’s Flagship TV Network Hasn’t Registered as a Foreign Agent 107 Shares
  9. 9
    Buckle Up for Year 2 of Trump 184 Shares

The Latest

Billionaires May be the Future of Space Travel

Privately funded space ventures are altering the industry … and, maybe, the final frontier itself.

Podcast |

Let USAID Run USAID

Rex Tillerson’s “terrible mistake” is actually the right thing to do.

Elephants in the Room |

Trump Nominee Concedes Saudi Siege of Yemen Could Be Violating U.S. Law

Sen. Todd Young lifts a hold on the president’s pick for the next State Department legal advisor, after extracting a promise to review Saudi Arabia’s actions in Yemen.

Exclusive |

Voices

http://Kori_Schake

How to Grade Trump’s National Security Strategy on a Curve
http://James_Traub

The United States of America Is Decadent and Depraved
http://boot

Buckle Up for Year 2 of Trump