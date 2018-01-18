Podcast

Meet the Godfather of Modern Counterinsurgency

How would the outcome of the Vietnam War differ if we had listened to Edward Lansdale? The world may never know.  

On this episode of The E.R., Max Boot joins us to discuss his new book "The Road Not Taken."
In his latest book, “The Road Not Taken: Edward Lansdale and the American Tragedy in Vietnam,” Boot follows the life of the legendary CIA operative who pioneered the “hearts and mind” strategy of the Vietnam War.  

In many ways, Edward Lansdale can be considered the godfather of modern counterinsurgency. His ideas have in some respects fallen out of favor, but Boot provides one of the most sweeping authoritative, but also positive histories of Lansdale’s life and legacy.  

Max Boot is a military historian, foreign-policy analyst and author. He also served as an adviser to U.S. commanders in Iraq and Afghanistan and advised both John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns and is currently a senior fellow in national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Follow him on Twitter: @MaxBoot 

Keith Johnson is FP’s deputy editor for news. He has been at FP since 2013, after spending 15 years covering terrorism, energy, airlines, politics, foreign affairs, and the economy for the Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @KFJ_FP 

Sharon Weinbergeris FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter at: @weinbergersa. 

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Tags: The E.R. Podcast, vietnam, War

