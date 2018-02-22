Podcast

A Former Peace Negotiator Muses on Trump and the Future of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process

More than a year into Donald Trump’s first year in office, we’ve seen what appears to be a fundamental shift in US Policy towards Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By
|
The Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen in front of buildings in the Old City on Dec. 10, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen in front of buildings in the Old City on Dec. 10, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

More than a year into Donald Trump’s first year in office, the world has seen what seems to be a fundamental shift in U.S. Policy towards Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Though Trump once promised to make the “ultimate” deal between Israelis and Palestinians, in 2017 the president questioned long standing American policy in the region and appeared to dramatically re-set the terms of negotiations. The United States, he announced in December, would now recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the U.S. embassy would soon be moved to the Holy City. The Israeli leadership welcomed the decision, the Palestinian leadership decried it. Jerusalem had always been set aside for final status negotiations – both Palestinians and Israelis claim the city as their capital.

Jerusalem may have been the most dramatic shift, but there have been other signposts throughout the year that the U.S. position on the region was under reconsideration. Meanwhile the peace process is moribund and a resolution has never seemed further from reach.

This week on The E.R. we get into the weeds of this conflict, past and present, the proposed solutions and what happens next, in a conversation with political analyst Daniel Levy and Benjamin Soloway, FP’s associate editor, moderated by Sarah Wildman, FP’s print editor.

Daniel Levy is currently the president of the U.S./Middle East Project, and organization focused on finding a resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Daniel is also a council member of the European Council on Foreign Relations and was Middle East and North Africa program director until 2016. Daniel served as a negotiator for the Israelis during the Israel/Palestine talks at Oslo B under Yitzhak Rabin, and at Taba under Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Benjamin Soloway is an associate editor at FP. Follow him on Twitter: @bsoloway

Sarah Wildman is Foreign Policy’s print editor. Follow her on Twitter: @SarahAWildman

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

View
Comments
Tags: Israel, Israel/Palestine, Palestine, The E.R. Podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    America’s IR Schools Are Broken 1984 Shares
  2. 2
    The Best International Relations Schools in the World 6434 Shares
  3. 3
    Trump Administration Turns Away Iranian Christians 1033 Shares
  4. 4
    Don’t Make African Nations Borrow Money to Support Refugees 146 Shares
  5. 5
    Russia’s Clash With the West Is About Geography, Not Ideology 3233 Shares
  6. 6
    Trump’s Middle East Strategy Is Totally Boring 282 Shares
  7. 7
    Make the Papal States Great Again 230 Shares
  8. 8
    U.S. Spies to Partner With Humanitarian Groups to Keep an Eye on North Korea 156 Shares
  9. 9
    Emmanuel Macron Wants YOU for the French Army 256 Shares

Latest

A Former Peace Negotiator Muses on Trump and the Future of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process

Emmanuel Macron Wants YOU for the French Army

Make the Papal States Great Again

Don’t Make African Nations Borrow Money to Support Refugees

Curb Your Enthusiasm
See All Stories

Voices

Trump’s Middle East Strategy Is Totally Boring

The Military’s ‘Readiness’ Scam Worked Again

And the Gold Medal for Vomiting Goes to…