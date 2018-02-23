Podcast

Bonus Episode: Susan Glasser Joins The E.R. to Talk Trump, Russia, and All Those Indictments

FP’s former editor in chief makes her first appearance on The E.R.

By
|
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration more than a year ago, his presidency has been marked by so much scandal and drama that it’s hard to keep up. Enter: The E.R. and Politico’s Susan Glasser.

Glasser joins FP editors Sharon Weinberger and Sarah Wildman to discuss the recent indictment of 13 Russians resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. What do the indictments mean, and what might be next on the horizon for Mueller’s investigation?

Susan Glasser is Politico’s chief international affairs columnist and FP’s former editor in chief. She currently hosts the Global Politico podcast. Follow her on Twitter at: @sbg1.

Sarah Wildman is FP’s print editor. She is the author of Paper Love: Searching for the Girl My Grandfather Left Behind. Follow her on Twitter at: @SarahAWildman.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter at: @weinbergersa.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

View
Comments
Tags: presidency, Russia, The E.R. Podcast, Trump

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    America’s IR Schools Are Broken 2187 Shares
  2. 2
    Trump Administration Ready to Scrap Envoy to Anti-ISIS Coalition 242 Shares
  3. 3
    The Best International Relations Schools in the World 6052 Shares
  4. 4
    Trump Administration Turns Away Iranian Christians 1761 Shares
  5. 5
    Emmanuel Macron Wants YOU for the French Army 307 Shares
  6. 6
    Trump’s Middle East Strategy Is Totally Boring 311 Shares
  7. 7
    5 Myths About Trump’s North Korea Policy 57 Shares
  8. 8
    Bonus Episode: Susan Glasser Joins The E.R. to Talk Trump, Russia, and All Those Indictments 6 Shares
  9. 9
    Foreign Officials See Bush and Obama in Trump 1 Shares

Latest

Foreign Officials See Bush and Obama in Trump

Bonus Episode: Susan Glasser Joins The E.R. to Talk Trump, Russia, and All Those Indictments

The World Bank’s Doing Business Indicators Still Work

5 Myths About Trump’s North Korea Policy

Women Write Better Constitutions
See All Stories

Voices

Trump’s Middle East Strategy Is Totally Boring

The Military’s ‘Readiness’ Scam Worked Again

And the Gold Medal for Vomiting Goes to…