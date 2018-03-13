Tillerson Out, Mike Pompeo to State

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter he was replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, marking the biggest cabinet shake-up yet in an administration already defined by high turnover and internal turmoil.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job!” Trump wrote in his tweet. “Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”

Tillerson leaves behind a short-lived and mixed legacy at the State Department, where he sometimes ran afoul of the White House and stoked criticism for his handling of the department.

Rank and file in the State Department were stunned by the announcement, three State Department officials tell Foreign Policy.

The news broke just hours after Tillerson debarked from a plane from a week-long trip to Africa. He cut his trip short by a day, citing important meetings in Washington he needed to attend, but he gave no indication he was on the cusp of losing his job.

The Washington Post reported Trump asked Tillerson to step down last Friday. But Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein, in a statement emailed to FP, indicated Tillerson was caught off-guard by the announcement.

“The Secretary had every intention of remaining because of the tangible progress made on critical national security issues,” he wrote. “The Secretary did not speak to the President this morning and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

After apparently contradicting the White House, Goldstein was fired just hours later.

Updates:

On Capitol Hill

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, said in a statement that he spoke with Pompeo by phone on Monday morning. “ The committee will consider his nomination as expeditiously as possible,” he said. Corker, one of Tillerson’s closest allies on the Hill, also gave well wishes to the outgoing secretary of state. “I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” One congressional aide said the nomination hearing could come as soon as next month.

Meanwhile, top Democrats on the Senate foreign relations committee didn’t mince words with their thoughts on the reshuffle. “President Trump has demonstrated yet again that he is the Commander-in-Chaos,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the committee. “The State Department is in disarray because of President Trump and Secretary Tillerson’s misguided efforts to reform a Department they fundamentally do not understand,” he said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the foreign relations panel, tweeted: “Why would President Trump fire his Secretary of State at such a grave moment? He’s about to meet with North Korea, the Russian threat continues to pervade the globe, and key ambassadorships go empty. Chaos at the top may make for good reality TV but it’s dangerous foreign policy.”

On Embassy Row

Meanwhile, foreign diplomats reacted to the news with a mixture of befuddlement and resignation. As one South American diplomat told FP : “My personal view as an observer is that this change shows the administration is still in search of a grand strategy.… We wonder if this change can bring about a new perspective. Given the new Secretary’s background, though, it is highly doubtful.”

Another European diplomat, by email: “There were rumors about Pompeo heading [State] for some time. So, no surprise in the decision. What surprised was the timing: right after Tillerson went more vocal about Russia’s threat, and on the day when he just arrived from Africa. (Was there an urgent need to announce it today? Why not wait several days?)”

Another European diplomat offered by phone, “At least now we believe we will have in the State Department leadership that will also be speaking for the White House.”

Around Washington

National security experts around Washington weren’t surprised by the move, but seemed shocked at the way in which it was done.

Critics of Tillerson say good riddance: “He was a low-energy Secretary of State that had little presence on the world stage or in Washington, which cratered the relevance of the State Department,” says Max Bergmann, a former State Department official now at the Center for American Progress. “While he may have had generally sane foreign policy views, he was overall ineffective in advancing them. He won’t be missed in Foggy Bottom.”

Others say the way in which it was announced (unceremoniously over Twitter, with Tillerson himself potentially caught flat-footed) must have stung. “For a guy who ran a multibillion corporation — you have to imagine the man who rises to be CEO of ExxonMobil has some sense of self importance — this must just be brutal,” says the Brookings Institution’s Tom Hill.

The Brookings Institution’s Tom Hill said despite the closer relationship between Pompeo and Trump, the president’s unusual style will continue. Pompeo will now be out front of Trump’s foreign policy, defending the president’s decisions, even when they come out of the blue via Twitter.

“We could end up right back in the same place in a year,” Hill said.



The Cabinet reshuffle comes as Trump sets out to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a high-wire diplomatic gamble. Tillerson, like most in the administration, seemed to be blindsided by Trump’s acceptance of a meeting with the North Korean dictator.

Hours before his ouster, Tillerson raised eyebrows by issuing some of his strongest statements yet on Russia. When the White House stopped short of directly blaming Moscow for the high-profile nerve agent attack on an ex-spy in the United Kingdom, Tillerson pulled no punches. “This is a really egregious act. It appears that it clearly came from Russia,” he said on Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday the White House was standing with the United Kingdom as it investigated the attack, but she stopped short of blaming Russia for the attack.

Tillerson stoked resentment and criticism from some State Department employees for his controversial efforts to reform and pare down the department’s bureaucracy, which some saw as a hollowing out of Foggy Bottom.

Rumors of Tillerson’s ouster first started late last year, when reports that appeared to be targeted leaks from the White House emerged that Trump was souring on his secretary of state, following policy disputes and embarrassing leaks.

The rumors came a month after a bombshell NBC News report revealed Tillerson privately railed against the president and called him a “moron” at a closed-door meeting at the Pentagon. Tillerson himself fanned the flames by refusing to deny the reports.

Tillerson’s departure marks the latest in a flood of turnover in Trump’s inner circle, including the exits of national security advisor Mike Flynn, strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, top economic advisor Gary Cohn, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, and White House communications director Hope Hicks.

If formally nominated and confirmed, Pompeo will be the first former CIA director to become secretary of state.

The appointment raises the prospect of improved relations between the State Department and the U.S. team at the United Nations; current U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who had sometimes been mentioned as a possible replacement for Tillerson, had clashed bitterly with him.

Early last year, Haley and her husband led Pompeo and his wife on a personal tour of the U.N. Security Council. Haley has also worked with the U.S. intelligence agency to declassify evidence linking Iran to the supply of ballistic missiles to Houthi insurgents in Yemen.

Diplomats responded cautiously to the new secretary of state nominee.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Pompeo, who is a highly regarded professional,” said France’s U.N. ambassador, Francois Delattre.

Another U.N.-based diplomat described the former congressman as an unknown quantity. “He hasn’t really worked within the diplomatic channels,” said the diplomat. “For us in the diplomatic service, he is kind of like a blank page.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.