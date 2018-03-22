Podcast

Is Democracy Dying?

Is the end of democracy as we know it near? Yascha Mounk sets out to answer in his new book, “The People vs. Democracy.” 

By
|
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on May 16, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on May 16, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Is democracy dying? With authoritarian populist governments popping up across the globe, from Turkey to the Philippines, the two tenants of democracy — individual rights and the popular will — are increasingly at odds with one another. Does this mean the end of democracy as we know it? Yascha Mounk sets out to answer in his new book, The People vs. Democracy.

Foreign Policy brought Mounk into the studio to discuss his latest title and to help explore that very question.

Yascha Mounk is author of The People vs. Democracy, released this month. Mounk is also a lecturer on government at Harvard University, a columnist at Slate, and the host of The Good Fight podcast. Follow him on Twitter at: @Yascha_Mounk.

Cameron Abadi is FP’s deputy editor. Follow him on Twitter at: @CameronAbadi.

Sarah Wildman is FP’s deputy editor for print. Follow her on Twitter at: @SarahAWildman.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

View
Comments
Tags: Democracy, The E.R. Podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Nobody Knows Anything About China 126 Shares
  2. 2
    Trump Taps Uber-Hawk Bolton as National Security Advisor 307 Shares
  3. 3
    Teflon Trudeau Is His Own Worst Enemy 852 Shares
  4. 4
    Is Abdulla Yameen Handing Over the Maldives to China? 159 Shares
  5. 5
    Tillerson Decries ‘Mean-Spirited’ D.C. in Farewell Address 114 Shares
  6. 6
    Is Trump’s Get-Tough Approach With China Working? 61 Shares
  7. 7
    Obama congratulates Putin for election "win" 8300 Shares
  8. 8
    Is Democracy Dying? 25 Shares
  9. 9
    Crown Prince of Disorder 102 Shares
  10. 10
    McMaster's Problem Isn't Trump. It's Mattis and Kelly. 465 Shares

Latest

Trump Taps Uber-Hawk Bolton as National Security Advisor

Is Democracy Dying?

The U.S.-Mexico Relationship Has Survived and Thrived Under Trump

Tillerson Decries ‘Mean-Spirited’ D.C. in Farewell Address

Here’s Hoping Trump-Kim Isn’t Like Kennedy-Khrushchev
See All Stories

Voices

Theresa May Should Go After Putin’s Debt

The Middle East’s Age of Innocence Is Over

The Middle East Needs a Steady Boyfriend