Feature Royal Weddings Are a Fairy Tale. They Used to Be High-Stakes Diplomacy. Once upon a time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have been instruments of foreign-policy ambition.

Millions around the world will be glued to their televisions on May 19 as Britain’s Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, weds Meghan Markle, an American actress. Royal weddings are designed to be heartwarming fairytales that invite us to forget our everyday trials and tribulations, and this will be no exception. The couple met two years ago on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend and, by official accounts, fell in love almost immediately. Royal weddings are also showcases of tradition. The British royal family represents ideals of continuity and stability, reflecting a present moment solidly rooted in the past and reassuring us that some things are enduring. In preparation for the event, Markle has already started the process of becoming a British citizen and been received into the Church of England. But in observing the traditions that are being upheld, it’s also worth remarking upon those that have been discarded. The royal wedding is a national cultural event. There was a time, however, when it would have also been naturally understood as an expression of national interest and international ambition. If the British public hasn’t been thinking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as diplomatic actors involved in a venture of international relations, that is a sign of their present roles — but also of how much Western diplomacy has changed since the days when royal marriages were major political events. Above: A copy of a 1558 panel painting shows England’s Mary I, who married her first cousin, Philip II of Spain. The full image shows two chairs of estate, which “indicates the fate of several nations attached to this union,” according to the item description at the National Maritime Museum, Greenwich. (Lucas de Heere/Caird Collection/Royal Museums Greenwich) Top: The union of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert had royal ripple effects across Europe; Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle carries far less diplomatic weight. Rischgitz/Getty Images/GraphicaArtis/Getty Images/Alvin Jewett Johnson map/Buyenlarge/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration Consider the function of Europe’s royal marriages in the 16th and 17th centuries. At that time, the state belonged to the monarch, and marriage was understood as a way of adding to his territory and cementing crucial alliances with other powers. Marriages have always been a method of securing control over family possessions — it’s just that these possessions used to include the states themselves. Often monarchs planned these events long in advance. Take for instance the deal struck in 1506 between the Habsburg Emperor Maximilian I of Austria and King Vladislas of Hungary and Bohemia, a royal marriage alliance of staggering complexity and considerable risk. According to the plan, Maximilian’s grandson Ferdinand would marry Vladislas’s daughter, Anna, and Ferdinand’s sister Mary, still a baby, would marry the child with whom Vladislas’s wife was pregnant if it turned out to be a boy. Amazingly, it did. All the (mostly unwitting) parties to the agreement survived infancy — by no means inevitable in the dire medical and hygienic conditions of the time — and the marriages were sealed in 1515. Eleven years later, Vladislas’s son, now grown up, was killed in battle without leaving a male heir, and his Hungarian possessions fell to the fortunate Ferdinand. The Habsburgs thus added a huge amount of territory to their realms, and Austria, Bohemia, and Hungary were united, staying together all the way up to the collapse of the Habsburg Empire at the end of World War I. Like any consequential transaction, there were ways of hedging marriage arrangements with carefully crafted conditions. When King Philip II of Spain married Queen Mary I of England, it was to bolster the international standing of Spain and further the cause of Catholicism in England, reintroduced by Mary after the Protestant regime of her predecessor, the sickly young King Edward VI. The marriage was unpopular, and Philip, though given the courtesy title king of England, was forbidden by Act of Parliament from taking any political decisions without his wife’s consent, a most unusual stipulation in those male-dominated times. Moreover, as Philip’s envoy in London noted, “the marriage was concluded for no fleshly consideration.” Not only did the couple appear to have no personal feelings for each another, they did not even speak the same language. When Mary died without having children, her successor, the Protestant Elizabeth I, the “Virgin Queen,” was careful not to dilute her own power by marrying anybody, English or foreign, while Philip launched the ill-fated Spanish Armada in an attempt to win back the kingdom he considered was his by right of marriage to her predecessor. Elizabeth certainly had feelings for more than one of her courtiers, notably the Earl of Leicester, but she knew the political consequences of marrying any of them would have been disastrous. Royal marriages concluded for instrumental reasons were not always successful in nuptial terms. In 1682, Prince-Elector Georg Ludwig, ruler of various small territories in western Germany, married Sophia Dorothea, the only child of his uncle, ruler of the territory of Lüneburg-Celle. As she was forbidden by German law to succeed her father when he died in 1705, his territories went to Georg Ludwig, creating the Electorate (later, Kingdom) of Hanover. Neither of the marriage partners, however, much liked the other. After the birth of their two children, they each took a lover. Georg was not amused, and reputedly had his wife’s lover, a Swedish count, killed, and his body thrown into the river Leine weighted down with stones. The intransigent monarch then imprisoned the unfortunate Sophia Dorothea in a castle, where she was confined until her death more than 30 years later. She was not even released when Georg succeeded to the British throne as King George I in 1714, after which she could have held the title of queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland if her husband had allowed it.

The marriage of England’s Queen Victoria to Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a member of a minor German princely family, yielded nine children, a source of royal lineage to the many new European nations in the nineteenth century. Engraved by S Reynolds after F Lock. (Rischgitz/Getty Images)

By the early 19th century, with the rise of the modern state and the end of dynastic accumulations of lands, royal marriages no longer had territorial implications. The French Revolution of 1789 and the impact of Napoleon on Europe changed the nature of sovereignty. Instead of being exercised personally by a monarch who derived authority from inheritance and the divine right of kings, sovereignty was now thought of as residing in the people or the nation, of whom the monarch was the titular and symbolic representative.

To symbolize this change, the old diplomatic convention by which all international treaties lapsed on the death of the king or prince who had signed them and had to be renegotiated with his successor, was silently abandoned; treaties were held to be concluded between states and continued in force until they were formally abandoned by one side or the other. The monarch, as the Prussian King Frederick the Great had already put it in the late 18th century, was now no more than “the first servant of the state.”

Royal marriages were still restricted to a relatively small circle of European royal families, since the line of succession to the throne in most people’s view should not be diluted by the admission of people of lower status. This convention was reinforced by the determination of civilian governments to use royal marriages as instruments of their international diplomacy, a policy that could sometimes lead to disaster.

King George III of England’s eldest son, also George, who served as prince regent during his father’s mental illnesses, was betrothed as an act of policy to Princess Caroline of Brunswick, a neighboring state of Hanover in Germany that belonged by inheritance to the British crown. The couple had never met, however, and almost as soon as they were married, they began to hate each other with an intensity that became legendary. When the prince regent became King George IV on his father’s death, he had Caroline turned away from his coronation by troops wielding bayonets; there were mass demonstrations in her favor, and George became one of the most unpopular monarchs ever to sit on the English throne.

The marriage of George IV’s niece Queen Victoria to another member of a minor German princely family, Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, however, was an undoubted success story — though it had not been arranged as an act of diplomacy, as the marriage had been Queen Victoria’s choice, and the two young people had been given time to get to know each other before the wedding. Albert, however, did not become king — he was known by the title of prince consort, to avoid anyone thinking the alliance had any real political significance. By the time of his premature death in 1861, the couple had had nine children, who over time provided a convenient source of kings and princes and their spouses to the many new nations that emerged in Europe during the 19th century. Among their 42 grandchildren were the kings of Greece, Norway, and Romania, and numerous German princes and grand dukes. Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany, and King George V of England were all first cousins, all descended from Queen Victoria. The German kaiser and the Russian tsar corresponded regularly in English (“Dear Willy,” “Dear Nicky”), and cordial personal relationships were obtained across the whole of the vast European royal cousinage.

But World War I demonstrated how little significance royal marriages now had in the larger scheme of international relations, as Britain and Russia became bitter enemies of Germany, and members of interrelated royal and aristocratic families quickly had to bow to the imperatives of their respective governments and choose on which side to fight. German princes such as the duke of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha (another descendant of Queen Victoria), who was Duke of Albany in Britain, had to give up their English titles and vice-versa. Marriage to a foreign prince or princess now carried serious political risks: The fact that Russian Emperor Nicholas II’s wife, Princess Alix of Hesse (another grandchild of Queen Victoria), was German was a factor in gradually persuading the people that he was not the right man to lead a war against Germany. Almost nobody tried to stop him being effectively deposed when the February Revolution broke out in 1917.