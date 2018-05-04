Podcast
The Road Ahead With North Korea
The weekly podcast: What a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could look like.
The leaders of North and South Korea have stunned the world by meeting and shaking hands at the Demilitarized Zone. What happens next? On this week’s Foreign Policy podcast, Executive Editor for Defense Sharon Weinberger chats with Matthew Kroenig, author of The Logic of American Nuclear Strategy. The two discuss the extent of Pyongyang’s nuclear capability, Washington’s diplomatic strategy, and what to expect from a potential Trump-Kim summit.
