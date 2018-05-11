Podcast

The Untold Story of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995

The weekly podcast: How a U.S. presidential candidate found common cause with Israelis opposed to the peace process to pass a law that could now doom it.

By
|
The Israeli flag flies in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem on Dec. 1, 2017. (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)
The Israeli flag flies in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem on Dec. 1, 2017. (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

Bill Clinton didn’t want it, the Israeli prime minister was against it, and yet the U.S. Congress voted overwhelmingly 23 years ago to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Successive presidents blocked the law’s implementation until this year, when Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. An interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk. 

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

View
Comments
Tags: Israel, Israel/Palestine, The E.R. Podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Top State Department Nuclear Expert Announces Resignation After Trump Iran Deal Exit 660 Shares
  2. 2
    RIP the Trans-Atlantic Alliance, 1945-2018 233 Shares
  3. 3
    China Has Already Won the Drone Wars 498 Shares
  4. 4
    The Israelis Who Prevented a War With Iran 170 Shares
  5. 5
    What Iran Really Wants in Syria 72 Shares
  6. 6
    The Art of the Regime Change 2341 Shares
  7. 7
    Trump Broke Iran Policy. Let Him Fix It. 10 Shares
  8. 8
    Trump's Terrifying Treaty of Versailles Precedent 940 Shares
  9. 9
    Malaysia's Elites Ride The People's Tsunami 37 Shares
  10. 10
    Is a Court Case in Texas the First Prosecution of a ‘Black Identity Extremist’? 7770 Shares

Latest

The Untold Story of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995

RIP the Trans-Atlantic Alliance, 1945-2018

Top State Department Nuclear Expert Announces Resignation After Trump Iran Deal Exit

Anger Broke the Fix in Malaysia’s Elections

Malaysia’s Elites Ride The People’s Tsunami
See All Stories

Voices

RIP the Trans-Atlantic Alliance, 1945-2018

Ebola Is Back. And Trump Is Trying to Kill Funding for It.

The Art of the Regime Change