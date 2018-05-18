How to Haggle With a Dictator

Bill Richardson has been a governor, a congressman, and a Cabinet secretary. During a long political career, he carved out an unusual side job — as a troubleshooter who persuades dictators to free American captives. In Foreign Policy’s podcast, he describes some weird and sometimes menacing moments on his missions. And he says if U.S. President Donald Trump insists on a full denuclearization of North Korea, his summit next month with Kim Jong Un will fail.