Why Was a Private Israeli Intel Firm Digging Up Dirt on This Former Obama Administration Official?

Colin Kahl was targeted by Black Cube, the same company Harvey Weinstein hired to discredit his accusers.

Participants hold laptops at the Chaos Computer Club's annual congress in Hamburg, Germany, in December 2012. (Patrick Lux/Getty Images)
It began with an email. Colin Kahl, who served as an advisor to Vice President Joe Biden, had been out of government for a few months when a woman identifying herself as Adriana Gavrilo reached out to inquire about his daughter’s school. What followed was an ordeal that seemed to be connected to Kahl’s work on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — and efforts by certain people to undermine it. Kahl, now a professor at Stanford University and a contributor to FP’s Shadow Government channel, tells the story in the latest episode of our podcast.
Tags: Iran, Shadow Government

