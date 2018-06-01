Podcast
Rohingyas Were Shot, Hacked With Machetes, and Then They Made for the Border
Relief worker Pavlos Kolovos watched as one of the world’s worst refugee crises unfolded in real time.
Nearly 700,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims fled violence in Myanmar for Bangladesh last fall. The influx created the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian disaster. Pavlos Kolovos, the head of mission for Médecins Sans Frontières in Bangladesh, was on the ground as they arrived. He describes what he saw on our podcast this week.
Trending
-
1How Ireland Beat Dark Ads 63 Shares
-
2Iran Wants to Stay in Syria Forever 233 Shares
-
3The World Wants You to Think Like a Realist 2228 Shares
-
4
-
5
-
6The Right to Kill 1127 Shares
-
7Caught on Camera: India’s Broken Media 106 Shares
-
8Modi Needs to Show India Has Teeth 214 Shares
-
9RIP the Trans-Atlantic Alliance, 1945-2018 7073 Shares
-
10Kim Won't Be Duped Like Qaddafi 437 Shares
Comments