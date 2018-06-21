State of the Trade Wars
Tracking U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs — and the retaliatory measures other countries are taking.
The Trump administration’s protectionist measures on trade are piling up — and so are the retaliatory moves from a spate of other countries. What began with small-scale U.S. tariffs on washing machines and solar panels has now broadened to include steel and aluminum from all over the world, plus hundreds of products from China. Those tariffs have prompted a tit for tat response from affected countries, which target key U.S. exports such as bourbon, motorcycles, and orange juice. And there could be more to come, with the Trump administration studying further tariffs on imported cars and threatening much more action against China.
Here’s how the U.S. tariffs and international reprisals stand.
U.S. Tariffs
|Country Affected
|Goods affected
|Tariff %
|Value of Affected Exports
|Threatened or Implemented
|All countries (South Korea, Argentina, Australia, and Brazil exempt due to voluntary export limits)
|Steel
|25 percent
|$30 billion (U.S. 2017 imports)
|Implemented
|All countries (South Korea, Argentina, Australia, and Brazil exempt due to voluntary export limits)
|Aluminum
|10 percent
|$17 billion (U.S. 2017 imports)
|Implemented
|All Countries
|Washing machines and solar panels
|20 to 30 percent
|$10.3 billion (combined)
|Implemented
|All Countries
|Cars and auto parts
|25 percent is being discussed
|$208 billion (cars only)
|Under consideration
|China
|818 different goods, broadly those that include “industrially significant technologies”
|25 percent
|$50 billion total (to be implemented in increments)
|First round of tariffs on $34 billion will come into force July 6, implementation of remaining $16 billion will then be subject to review
|China
|Under discussion
|10 percent (for now, may be subject to change)
|$200 billion
|Threatened on June 18
International Retaliation
|Country Affected
|Goods Affected
|Tariff
|Value of Affected Exports
|Implemented or Threatened
|China
|659 U.S. products such as pork, soybeans, seafood, automobiles, and chemicals
|25 percent
|A total of $50 billion: $34 billion will go into effect on July 6; the remaining $16 billion is under review
|Will be partially implemented on July 6
|Canada
|Industrial metal such as steel and aluminum, as well as consumer products such as maple syrup, pizza, and toilet paper
|25 percent or 10 percent depending on the item
|$12.5 billion
|Will be implemented on July 1
|Mexico
|U.S. products such as steel goods, cheese, cranberries, bourbon, and pork
|25 percent or 20 percent depending on the item
|$3 billion
|Implemented
|European Union
|U.S. exports such as peanut butter, bourbon, orange juice, steel, and agricultural products
|10 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent, or 50 percent depending on the item
|$3.4 billion
|Will be implemented in July
|Turkey
|22 U.S. items including coal, paper, walnuts, almonds, tobacco, whiskey, automobiles, cosmetics, machinery, and petrochemical products
|40 percent maximum
|$1.8 billion
|Implemented
|Japan
|To be announced, as Japan is still weighing its options and has not released any concrete information about its retaliatory tariffs
|TBA
|$409 million
|Threatened
|India
|29 items including lentils, almonds, walnuts, shrimp, apples, and some chemical and metal products
|10 to 50 percent depending on the item
|$240 million*
|Implemented
|Russia
|Potentially targeting road construction equipment, among other products
|TBA
|TBA
|Threatened
*This number represents the projected value of the tariffs to India. The value of the goods affected by the tariffs could not be determined.
