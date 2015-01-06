Middle East & Africa

- News & Ideas
- Regions
- Channels
- Galleries
- Voices
From North Korea to Russia to Iran, it's a dangerous world out there.
The Zimbabwean dictator’s very public, very amusing fallout with a former political ally in South Africa.
The Islamic Republic isn’t nearly as powerful as Washington and Tehran make it out to be.
The Cable
On Tuesday, the Iraqi government offered up a rare bit of good news, announcing it had liberated Eastern Mosul from the Islamic State, after months ...
Argument
Ever since Donald Trump told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that his “No. 1 priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran,” ...
Dispatch
BANJUL, Gambia — A reviled autocrat refused to leave office even as his democratically elected successor was sworn in as president. Foreign troops rolled across ...
Dispatch
TEL AVIV, Israel, and RAMALLAH, West Bank — “We are entering a new era,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed last month, the day after ...
The Cable
Inauguration Day. Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday. But beyond that ...
Argument
Sometimes it’s difficult to remember that President Barack Obama’s 2009 Cairo address really happened. At the time, the very fact that it could happen — ...
The Cable
On Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to the White House press corps for the final time, thanking them for their work and covering a ...
Voice
There’s one last deal for President Barack Obama to strike before he leaves office. It’s a race against the clock to retrieve American citizens languishing ...
Voice
I began writing this column (originally in the form of a blog) in 2009, at the very beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency. His election filled ...
The Cable
By Paul McLeary and FP Staff BRUSSELS -- In two days of high level meetings last week, top Pentagon and White House officials met with ...
The Cable
While the world braces for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, another inauguration in West Africa has regional leaders worried: Gambia’s. West African countries are ...
The Magazine
It was an image out of a bygone era: 150 young white people jammed onto a narrow pathway on the campus of the University of Pretoria ...
Report
Italy this week became the first Western country to reopen its embassy in Libya since foreign diplomats evacuated in 2015, a move meant to bolster ...
The Cable
One might have thought that 2016 closed the door on the terrible Zika virus. But just weeks into a new year, Zika has reared its ...
The Cable
Russia policy. The first real test of President-elect Donald Trump's NATO and Russia policy could take place in Poland, where American tanks are rumbling ...
Report
President-elect Donald Trump may be at war with the intelligence community, but on Thursday his pick to head the CIA tried to bridge the rift ...
Dispatch
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — The renegade soldiers struck just after midnight on Jan. 6, storming a military compound in Bouaké, Ivory Coast’s second-largest city, and triggering a ...
Argument
“Which one is it this time?” That is the question Turks have been asking after each of the terrorist attacks that are now a frequent ...
Argument
A few years ago, when the “Africa rising” buzz was in full swing, the continent’s rapidly expanding population was often presented as an asset, a ...
Exclusive
Scores of House Republicans are ramping up pressure on President-elect Donald Trump to fulfil his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to ...
Shadow Government
The Barack Obama administration did great damage by abstaining from the United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements. The anger in Washington across much of the ...
Report
Back in 2011 -- when the Arab Spring was blooming and Muscovites were protesting electoral fraud and the protester was Time’s person of the year ...
Voice
Donald Trump’s backers seem convinced he is going to give the United States something close to the realist foreign policy that I (and others) have ...
Report
President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to deliver a swift victory over the Islamic State, and has long ridiculed as weak and halfhearted the Obama ...
The Cable
In the early 1900s, German colonial rulers carried out a series of massacres in modern-day Namibia that came to be known as the 20th century’s ...
The Cable
While the United States holds intelligence hearings about outside meddling in its election, and the president-elect tweets to remind all the “losers” and “enemies” that ...
The Cable
CIA shakeup. The CIA might be in for a major overhaul if President-elect Donald Trump and his administration get their way. The Wall Street ...
Argument
RASHIDIN, Syria — Samira Sabagh was sitting on the ground when I met her, and the first thing I noticed was that her hands and ...
The Cable
On Monday, after months of clamor from the opposition and amid an ongoing “inquiry,” the Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegations of ...
Dispatch
Omar al-Jubory began his career as a journalist in the deep end — covering the most dangerous story in the world. The 27-year-old resident of ...
Dispatch
BENTIU, South Sudan -- The tall, bladelike grass sawed into her arms and legs. Snakes slithered underfoot. But Elizabeth didn’t fear the dangers lurking in ...
Feature
The past year had no shortage of monster storylines. The surprise eruption of Donald Trump from primary sideshow to GOP nominee to president-elect probably tops ...
Argument
Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech Wednesday laying out the U.S. vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace offered little that was new. Kerry endorsed common-sense positions that ...
Voice
The Israeli government’s settlement policy puts it on the wrong side of history, justice, demography, the law, its own interests — and therefore the interests ...
Report
In a scorching speech Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry launched a last-ditch but improbable plea for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinian ...
Argument
Foreign-policy wonks like Beyoncé and Rihanna as much as the rest of us, but they also deserve a year-end “songs of 2016” list of their ...
The Cable
Hack back. The White House is attempting to wrap up deliberations over how to respond to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, ...
The Cable
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump named Jason D. Greenblatt his special representative for international negotiations, creating a new White House role for his right-hand man ...
The Cable
On Tuesday, 29 Turkish police officers were put to trial in Istanbul over their alleged involvement in last July’s failed coup plot against President Recep ...
Voice
Speaking recently before a military-friendly audience in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Donald Trump indicated his intent to pursue a more constrained foreign policy in 2017 and ...
The Cable
Fallout is continuing from the U.S. vote -- or abstention thereof -- on Friday’s U.N. Security Council resolution to condemn and halt the construction of ...
The Cable
The Obama administration stood by as the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, ...
The Cable
A last-ditch political deal in the Democratic Republic of Congo could avert a brewing crisis, but the window of opportunity is closing fast. On Friday, ...
Exclusive
President-elect Donald Trump has backtracked on a post-election pledge to hold face-to-face talks with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, according to U.N. officials, dealing a snub ...
Argument
Among the many alarming ways in which President-elect Donald Trump might upend traditional American foreign policy, one of the most immediate and troubling concerns his ...
The Cable
The U.N. Security Council was supposed to vote Thursday on ending the construction of Israeli settlements in territory seized by Israel during the 1967 war. ...
Dispatch
ERBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan — On a clear and chilly day in mid-December, Iraqi counterterrorism service (CTS) troops were fighting to clear Islamic State fighters from ...
Argument
President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t said much about Africa, but judging by his explosive Twitter feed, he is no great admirer of the continent. He has ...
Dispatch
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — It began a little before midnight, a few whistles blown by people standing on dimly lit porches in ...
The Cable
The list. A Pentagon memo outlining the incoming Trump administration’s top “defense priorities” identifies defeating the Islamic State, eliminating budget caps, developing a new ...
The Cable
The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to rush United Nations monitors and Aleppo try to stanch a “devastating humanitarian situation” as the city falls ...
Argument
Having been through several presidential transitions, I know a radical break with past U.S. policy when I see one, particularly when it comes to Middle ...
Voice
MANAMA, Bahrain — A Kuwaiti royal once explained to me why no one in his part of the world was terribly fond of Barack Obama. ...
Voice
President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state holds a unique view of the soft-power side of American diplomacy and influence in the world. ExxonMobil ...
The Cable
President Barack Obama defended his hands-off response to Russian hacking that appears to have influenced the U.S. election in Donald Trump’s favor and reiterated a ...
Argument
I just returned from the Syrian-Lebanese border, a mere 150 miles from Aleppo, where unspeakable savagery is underway. The Assad regime is committing horrific war ...
The Cable
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, promises a complete change of tack in U.S.-Israeli relations. Friedman’s selection ...
The Cable
As Russian-backed Syrian government forces tighten the noose around the crumbling rebel stronghold of Aleppo, the mayor of Eastern Aleppo made a desperate plea for ...