Middle East & Africa

- News & Ideas
- Regions
- Channels
- Galleries
- Voices
From China's bubble to Russia's undersea drones, here are big stories around the world that flew under the radar this year.
The U.S. secretary of state’s speech laying out terms for a two-state solution is the final example of the Obama administration’s failure to move the needle on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Despite their momentary ascendancy, Bibi, Trump, and Putin are yesterday’s men.
Report
In a scorching speech Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry launched a last-ditch but improbable plea for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinian ...
Argument
Foreign-policy wonks like Beyoncé and Rihanna as much as the rest of us, but they also deserve a year-end “songs of 2016” list of their ...
The Cable
Hack back. The White House is attempting to wrap up deliberations over how to respond to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, ...
The Cable
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump named Jason D. Greenblatt his special representative for international negotiations, creating a new White House role for his right-hand man ...
The Cable
On Tuesday, 29 Turkish police officers were put to trial in Istanbul over their alleged involvement in last July’s failed coup plot against President Recep ...
Voice
Speaking recently before a military-friendly audience in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Donald Trump indicated his intent to pursue a more constrained foreign policy in 2017 and ...
The Cable
Fallout is continuing from the U.S. vote -- or abstention thereof -- on Friday’s U.N. Security Council resolution to condemn and halt the construction of ...
The Cable
The Obama administration stood by as the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, ...
The Cable
A last-ditch political deal in the Democratic Republic of Congo could avert a brewing crisis, but the window of opportunity is closing fast. On Friday, ...
Exclusive
President-elect Donald Trump has backtracked on a post-election pledge to hold face-to-face talks with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, according to U.N. officials, dealing a snub ...
Argument
Among the many alarming ways in which President-elect Donald Trump might upend traditional American foreign policy, one of the most immediate and troubling concerns his ...
The Cable
The U.N. Security Council was supposed to vote Thursday on ending the construction of Israeli settlements in territory seized by Israel during the 1967 war. ...
Dispatch
ERBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan — On a clear and chilly day in mid-December, Iraqi counterterrorism service (CTS) troops were fighting to clear Islamic State fighters from ...
Argument
President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t said much about Africa, but judging by his explosive Twitter feed, he is no great admirer of the continent. He has ...
Dispatch
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — It began a little before midnight, a few whistles blown by people standing on dimly lit porches in ...
The Cable
The list. A Pentagon memo outlining the incoming Trump administration’s top “defense priorities” identifies defeating the Islamic State, eliminating budget caps, developing a new ...
The Cable
The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to rush United Nations monitors and Aleppo try to stanch a “devastating humanitarian situation” as the city falls ...
Argument
Having been through several presidential transitions, I know a radical break with past U.S. policy when I see one, particularly when it comes to Middle ...
Voice
MANAMA, Bahrain — A Kuwaiti royal once explained to me why no one in his part of the world was terribly fond of Barack Obama. ...
Voice
President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state holds a unique view of the soft-power side of American diplomacy and influence in the world. ExxonMobil ...
The Cable
President Barack Obama defended his hands-off response to Russian hacking that appears to have influenced the U.S. election in Donald Trump’s favor and reiterated a ...
Argument
I just returned from the Syrian-Lebanese border, a mere 150 miles from Aleppo, where unspeakable savagery is underway. The Assad regime is committing horrific war ...
The Cable
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, promises a complete change of tack in U.S.-Israeli relations. Friedman’s selection ...
The Cable
As Russian-backed Syrian government forces tighten the noose around the crumbling rebel stronghold of Aleppo, the mayor of Eastern Aleppo made a desperate plea for ...
Dispatch
BANJUL, Gambia — One of the gentler techniques that Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has used to stay in power for the last 22 years is ...
The Cable
On Wednesday, Syrian rebels said a cease-fire deal to let fighters and civilians flee the Aleppo battleground was back on -- just hours after it ...
Argument
On Oct. 26, Islamic State fighters seized control of the ancient port town of Qandala in northern Somalia, marking the group’s most significant territorial acquisition ...
Global Thinkers 2016
Nigeria has enough arable land to fill the U.S. state of Texas. What the country doesn’t have are the tools to cultivate it. That’s why ...
Shadow Government
Though the battle for Mosul has slowed to a crawl, the collapse of the Islamic State’s territorial caliphate — at least in its Iraqi incarnation ...
Argument
When the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Egyptian president, Mohamed Morsi, was ousted by a military coup in July 2013, the country’s Coptic Christians rejoiced. They saw General ...
Voice
If one thing puts defenders of the failed policy of liberal hegemony in a lather and ultimately leads them to say careless things, it is ...
The Cable
Ghana’s presidential elections Wednesday started off surprisingly well, with voters lining up hours early at some polling places -- using stones to save their place ...
Dispatch
QAYYARAH, Iraq — It was after sunset when the smuggler finally arrived. The man’s face was concealed with a scarf, and he wielded a rifle. ...
The Cable
Wikileaks released over 57,000 emails of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, who just happens to be Turkey’s minister of energy and natural ...
Report
As Iraqi security forces wage a grinding house-to-house battle to push the Islamic State out of Mosul, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ...
The Cable
Obama makes his case. President Barack Obama is set to deliver the closing argument that his counterterrorism policies have been effective during a speech ...
Dispatch
MASERU, Lesotho — For much of her childhood, Ntaoleng Moloi’s father was like a ghost. He missed birthdays and first days of school, family jokes and ...
The Cable
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh once vowed to rule his country for “one billion years.” He was only 999,999,978 years off. On Friday, Jammeh lost his ...
The Cable
Next week, Ghana, a relatively stable West African democracy, heads once again to the polls to elect a president. How have things been going in ...
Report
The Senate’s vote to renew sanctions against Iran for another 10 years has delivered a symbolic warning to Tehran and a bipartisan snub of the ...
The Cable
The guy. When he launched his presidential bid on June 16, 2015, Donald Trump promised, "I will find the General Patton or I will ...
The Cable
President-elect Donald Trump has already spoken to 44 world leaders on the phone since winning the U.S. election, including several conversations with Russian President Vladimir ...
Report
World leaders typically don’t get much advance notice of exploding crises. But when it comes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo they do, and ...
The Cable
It’s been a rough couple of years to be an oil cartel. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, has endured a global supply ...
Exclusive
Faced with a dire U.N. warning of a possible genocide in South Sudan, the United States was set this week to finally embrace an arms ...
Dispatch
ALI RASH, Iraq — Abdullah Hardi thought of his family, his destiny, and Iraq’s future as the truck carrying him to the frontlines bounced along ...
Report
If President-elect Donald Trump picks Gen. James Mattis to be his secretary of defense, the retired Marine and combat veteran may be a moderating influence ...
Dan De Luce, Paul McLeary
The Cable
Somalia’s presidential election, which had already been postponed, was scheduled to be held on Wednesday of this week. It will not be. On Monday, the ...
Argument
Countless studies have shown that democracies are less likely to go to war, torture their own citizens, and censor the media. That’s one reason why ...
The Cable
Iraqi promises. In a recent phone call, President-elect Donald Trump promised Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi more U.S. support for Iraq’s fight against the ...
The Cable
If misery loves company, Kenya’s former prime minister and Donald Trump have something to bond over. Both Raila Odinga and the U.S. president-elect are lamenting ...
Argument
Little noticed by the outside world, Libyans have almost succeeded in achieving a long-awaited victory over the Islamic State. For months, bolstered by air strikes ...
The Cable
New role for JSOC. In the final weeks of his presidency, President Barack Obama has expanded the powers of the president to target and ...
Feature
The phone in the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Directorate of the police headquarters in Gaziantep, a southern Turkish city, rang at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ...
Voice
It is hard to imagine two presidents more dissimilar than Barack Obama, the cerebral and elegant liberal law professor, and Donald Trump, the brash populist ...
The Cable
In the span of an hour on Monday, one of the biggest foreign policy issues the incoming Trump administration will be forced to confront was ...
Dispatch
HARARE, Zimbabwe — It’s late morning in the Zimbabwean capital, and there are already 63 people waiting in line outside a suburban branch of the ...
The Cable
The spectacle. It’s good TV. Or at least good advertising. Politicians, retired generals, and other officials posed and smiled for the cameras in front of ...
Argument
It’s been a tough year for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. The mood in Africa’s most populous nation is a far cry from the euphoria that ...