Current events economics on the web

Some “current events” economics worth reading on the web: 1) In Tech Central Station, fellow Chicagoan and blogger Lynne Kiesling has a concise essay on the state of play in electricity regulation and deregulation in the wake of last week’s blackout. 2) Via Tyler Cowen, two Washington Times essays — one by Dan Griswold and one by Bruce Bartlett — on why the U.S. does not need to fear outsourcing. 3) Brad DeLong has an informative post on the extent to which the U.S. trade deficit is unsustainable. Well, it’s informative in that DeLong is honest about what’s known and unknown regarding the sustainability of the deficit. Go check them all out.