Daniel W. Drezner

Current events economics on the web

Some “current events” economics worth reading on the web: 1) In Tech Central Station, fellow Chicagoan and blogger Lynne Kiesling has a concise essay on the state of play in electricity regulation and deregulation in the wake of last week’s blackout. 2) Via Tyler Cowen, two Washington Times essays — one by Dan Griswold and ...

By
|

Some “current events” economics worth reading on the web: 1) In Tech Central Station, fellow Chicagoan and blogger Lynne Kiesling has a concise essay on the state of play in electricity regulation and deregulation in the wake of last week’s blackout. 2) Via Tyler Cowen, two Washington Times essays — one by Dan Griswold and one by Bruce Bartlett — on why the U.S. does not need to fear outsourcing. 3) Brad DeLong has an informative post on the extent to which the U.S. trade deficit is unsustainable. Well, it’s informative in that DeLong is honest about what’s known and unknown regarding the sustainability of the deficit. Go check them all out.

 Twitter: @dandrezner
View
Comments
Tag: Economics

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze's "Washington Crossing the Delaware" (Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York)

A handy guide to current historical thinking on the American Revolution

Some surprising facts from the American Revolution.

Best Defense |
3300564928_3a183c7a92_b

Dubik’s 7 rules for our current war

General James Dubik is always thought provoking, whether or not you agree with him. In the new ish of ARMY magazine he lays down seven rules he recommends that we pursue to deal with ISIS.

Best Defense |

Keith Alexander as “cowboy”; Obama’s big week, his “shrinking presidency?” and the current House, Senate counts; Assad: “expect everything;” McDonough: “We want to get off this permanent war footing;” An Army commander, relieved; and a bit more.
Situation Report |

Latest

Germany’s Far-Right Is Creeping Ever Closer to Power

Boris Throws a Brick Through Parliament’s Window

Chinese Propaganda Finds a Thai Audience

Israeli Energy Exports Won’t Make Europe More Pro-Israel

Around the World, Forests Are on Fire
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Trump’s National Security Advisor to Visit Belarus
  2. 2
    Is India Facing an Economic Crisis?
  3. 3
    Greenland Is the Center of the World
  4. 4
    Northern Irish Politics Are Broken
  5. 5
    ISIS Is a Survivor

Voices

ISIS Is a Survivor

Liberals Need National Borders

There Once Was a President Who Hated War