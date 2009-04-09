A bad year for aid workers

2008 was the deadliest year on record for violence against aid workers around the world with 122 deaths:

Most of the violence occurred in three countries — Somalia, where 45 aid workers were killed, up from 7 in 2007; Afghanistan, with 33 deaths; and Sudan, with 19. Local humanitarian workers were most often the victims, accounting for 104 of the deaths. The study also found a significant increase in kidnappings over the past three years.