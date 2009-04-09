Passport
A bad year for aid workers
2008 was the deadliest year on record for violence against aid workers around the world with 122 deaths: Most of the violence occurred in three countries — Somalia, where 45 aid workers were killed, up from 7 in 2007; Afghanistan, with 33 deaths; and Sudan, with 19. Local humanitarian workers were most often the victims, ...
2008 was the deadliest year on record for violence against aid workers around the world with 122 deaths:
Most of the violence occurred in three countries — Somalia, where 45 aid workers were killed, up from 7 in 2007; Afghanistan, with 33 deaths; and Sudan, with 19. Local humanitarian workers were most often the victims, accounting for 104 of the deaths. The study also found a significant increase in kidnappings over the past three years.
Hat tip: Chris Blattman
